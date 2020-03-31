According to TeamTalk, Arsenal are one of four London clubs keen to sign Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren this summer.
Jurgen Klopp is ready to sanction the Croatian international’s departure due to his service to the Anfield outfit, having found himself behind Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez in the pecking order.
Lovren has made only 14 appearances so far this season, although injuries have been a factor in that, and his performances have drawn criticism from supporters, particularly after a horror show against Watford.
It’s claimed the centre-back is open to the idea of moving to London, which has irked the interest of not only the Gunners but also Tottenham, West Ham and Crystal Palace.
The apparent competition for the Champions League winner’s services would suggest he’s something of a prize asset, but the majority of Arsenal fans appear to be against the idea of him moving to the Emirates any time soon.
Here’s a look at what they’ve been saying about the Lovren link on Twitter…
— Sean Hicks (@SeanHicks94) March 31, 2020
Im done with this club man🤣🤣
— Caolan Buckley🇮🇪 (@CaolanBuckleyy) March 31, 2020
He’s not needed tbvh… Old, full of blunders too.
— Enigma (@WordWarlock) March 31, 2020
Please god no
— James Milkins (@Milkyboy3) March 31, 2020
Do Arsenal scout the most erratic CB that are basically memes on purpose
— ARSENAL COYG (@ARSENALCOYG3) March 31, 2020
— N² (@nvthaniiel) March 31, 2020
We don’t want Lovren https://t.co/Kx3YxeVjY6
— Lawson (@Humble__Jay) March 31, 2020
We dont want him at arsenal
— Aisha (@AishaSharu) March 31, 2020
