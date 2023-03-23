TalkSPORT pundit and Arsenal supporter Laura Woods has been left buzzing over the news that Martin Odegaard is reportedly set to be offered a new deal.

The Lowdown: Odegaard contract offer

It has recently been reported that Arsenal are set to offer Odegaard a bumper new deal that will keep him at the Emirates Stadium until 2030.

They want to finalise extensions for both William Saliba and Granit Xhaka first, before starting talks with Odegaard that would include a substantial pay rise.

He is currently on £115,000-per-week in North London, making him the sixth-highest earner in the squad.

The Latest: Woods buzzing

Speaking on talkSPORT, Woods said that she is 'very excited' by the prospect of Odegaard signing a new contract, adding that everything is 'amazing' in and around the club right now:

“Arsenal are ready to offer Norway playmaker Martin Odegaard a new deal to keep him at the club until 2030.

“I’m very excited about this one. This is the thing about Arsenal, they have to make sure the best players re-sign and sign new deals and get them to commit their future to the club.

“There’s no better time to do that than right now when everything is amazing. He’s just so great and at the centre of everything. He’s such a leader.”

The Verdict: Get it done!

The Gunners must look to tie Odegaard down to a new long-term deal as soon as possible, and keep him at the club for as long as they can.

The Norway international has been among their best performers in their Premier League title charge, scoring ten goals and making a further six assists, having only missed one game all season (WhoScored).

Leading by example as captain, pundit Ally McCoist claims that he is the 'most integral' player in the team, emphasised by him recently winning the Premier League Player of the Year award at the London Football Awards.

As such, Odegaard is thoroughly deserving of a new contract, and will be hoping to be the first Arsenal captain to lift the Premier League trophy since Patrick Vieira in the Invincibles season.