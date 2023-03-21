Arsenal are set to offer captain Martin Odegaard a new contract in a deal running until 2030, according to a new report from Football Transfers.

The Lowdown: Arteta planning for the future

Mikel Arteta has been keen to tie down a number of first-team players to new contracts already this season, as a result of his team's remarkable performance in the Premier League up to this point.

At the beginning of February, Gabriel Martinelli committed his long-term future to the club by agreeing terms on a deal running until 2027, while Bukayo Saka is believed to be very close to extending his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are also currently locked in negotiations with defender William Saliba, and Fabrizio Romano reports that he 'wants to stay', although talks are not yet in their final stages.

The Latest: New Odegaard deal planned

According to a report from Football Transfers, Arsenal are set to hand Odegaard a bumper new deal to take him until 2030, having been impressed with his fine form this season, and he is due to get a substantial pay rise.

The midfielder is set for talks after extensions are finalised for Saliba and Granit Xhaka, and there is said to be a willingness from both sides to get it signed and sealed, with his current contract set to expire in 2025.

The Verdict: Get it done

The 24-year-old has been nothing short of fantastic for the Gunners this season, registering ten goals and seven assists in the Premier League, most recently scoring in the 3-0 victory away at Fulham.

Not only has the attacking midfielder impressed in an attacking sense, but the turnaround in Arsenal since he was named captain in the summer, becoming real title contenders, indicates his leadership qualities have been very important for Arteta's side.

Several members of the media have raved about the maestro already this season, with football reporter Sam Dean recently lauding him as 'outstanding', while Arteta praised his performance in the 2-0 North London derby victory earlier this year.

The Norwegian has been impressing for quite some time, recently scooping up the Premier League Player of the Year award at the London Football Awards, on a night where Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale also won individual prizes of their own.

As such, it is fantastic news that Odegaard is set to be offered fresh terms, and Arsenal should look to get the deal done at the earliest opportunity.