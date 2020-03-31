 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Arsenal News
Arsenal fans discuss Bournemouth's Nathan Ake

Arsenal fans discuss Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake

by Christy Malyan @ChristyMalyan share
2 minute read 31/3/2020 | 07:30pm

With no Premier League action to speak of, thoughts are unsurprisingly turning to the summer transfer window. It looks set to be a significant one for Arsenal – it will be Mikel Arteta’s first off-season window at the helm, and that in turn should bring some real changes to the squad.

And it seems that Arsenal fans are keen to see some arrivals at centre-half, despite the already confirmed capture of William Saliba, who will move to the Emirates Stadium for 2020/21 after a deal was agreed last summer that saw him loaned back to St. Etienne.

Stuck in isolation? Our mega footy quiz will cure any boredom…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 30

Who is the only player to have played in the World Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup, Intertoto Cup, all four levels of English league football and non-league?

One Arsenal fan on Twitter suggested Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake as a potential alternative to Dayot Upamecano, who is reportedly on the Gunners’ hit list for the summer.

That resulted in a number of Arsenal fans either agreeing with the notion or simply praising the Netherlands international in general, with one supporter claiming he’d prefer Ake to Upamecano and another suggesting the former could be a great partner for the aforementioned Saliba.

Back in February, Football Insider linked Ake with a move to Tottenham, insinuating the centre-back could cost around £40m, but it seems these Arsenal fans are keen to see Arteta beat their rivals to the 25-year-old’s signature.

Here’s what’s been said on Twitter…

Who should Arsenal sign?

Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake

Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano

Meanwhile, Francis Coquelin is having the last laugh over Arsenal.

Article title: Arsenal fans discuss Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 