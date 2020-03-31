Arsenal fans discuss Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake

With no Premier League action to speak of, thoughts are unsurprisingly turning to the summer transfer window. It looks set to be a significant one for Arsenal – it will be Mikel Arteta’s first off-season window at the helm, and that in turn should bring some real changes to the squad.

And it seems that Arsenal fans are keen to see some arrivals at centre-half, despite the already confirmed capture of William Saliba, who will move to the Emirates Stadium for 2020/21 after a deal was agreed last summer that saw him loaned back to St. Etienne.

One Arsenal fan on Twitter suggested Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake as a potential alternative to Dayot Upamecano, who is reportedly on the Gunners’ hit list for the summer.

That resulted in a number of Arsenal fans either agreeing with the notion or simply praising the Netherlands international in general, with one supporter claiming he’d prefer Ake to Upamecano and another suggesting the former could be a great partner for the aforementioned Saliba.

Back in February, Football Insider linked Ake with a move to Tottenham, insinuating the centre-back could cost around £40m, but it seems these Arsenal fans are keen to see Arteta beat their rivals to the 25-year-old’s signature.

If we can’t get Upamecano, this is the guy we should be going for at CB. pic.twitter.com/Gg5fVRusHc — 🅿️1⃣ (@P1AFC) March 30, 2020

Would have him over upa 👍 — Philbert (@phiIbz_) March 30, 2020

I’m all for it. Not as tall as Dayot but certainly is a very good Centre-Back. Only behind VVD in the pecking order for Netherlands, which is not bad at all. — . (@afc_nico) March 30, 2020

People worried bout his height just show they don’t watch him or haven’t really played themselves. Wanted him since he left Chelsea — George (@Gunner09663) March 30, 2020

Could pair well with saliba. — DeanzAFC (@Deanz995) March 30, 2020

I would take him and Ryan Fraiser from that club. Both would be a wonderful addition to our squad ✌️ — Farouk Etudaiye (@FEtudaiye) March 31, 2020

Ive been saying get Ake for 2 years now.. — Sean D. Lynch (@SeanLynchTILE) March 31, 2020

