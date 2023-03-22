Arsenal have now registered their interest in signing Red Bull Salzburg forward Noah Okafor this summer, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The Lowdown: Striker needed?

The Gunners are going very strong in their bid to win their first Premier League title since 2004, currently sitting eight points clear at the league's summit, however one thing they have been lacking in recent weeks is goals from their recognised strikers.

With Gabriel Jesus only just returning from a knee injury, Eddie Nketiah has taken on a lot of the attacking responsibilities, and while he has impressed at times, the 23-year-old has only managed to score four league goals so far this season.

Leandro Trossard has been selected at centre-forward in recent weeks, impressing against Fulham by assisting all three goals, however he has scored just one goal for the club so far, and Mikel Arteta may want a more proven goal-scorer.

The Latest: Okafor targeted

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Arsenal have now registered their interest in signing Okafor, who is valued at £25m by current employers Red Bull Salzburg.

The striker is only contracted until the summer of 2024, reducing Salzburg's ability to command a fee that reflects his potential, which means that £25m could end up being a bargain fee.

However, there is set to be stiff competition for the 22-year-old's signature, with the two Milan clubs, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United also being named as potential suitors, which Leipzig hope will help drive his price higher.

The Verdict: Get it done?

The Switzerland international has shown a keen eye for goal during his time in the Austrian Bundesliga, scoring nine goals last season, however what is equally impressive is his ability to pick out his teammates in promising positions, recording the same number of assists.

Football Scout Jacek Kulig hailed the Binningen-born marksman for his goal-scoring exploits earlier this season, describing him as 'incredibly prolific', while he has also previously lauded him for his 'electric pace' and 'super technique'.

Jesus' return to the first-team picture means that a new striker may not be of the utmost importance to Arteta this summer, given that the Brazilian has recorded 11 goal contributions in 16 appearances so far this season.

However, the chance to sign a player with the potential of Okafor for a bargain fee does not come around too often, and Arsenal should definitely pursue a move.