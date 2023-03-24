Journalist Steve Kay says that Arsenal are 'not aware' of any contact that has taken place to sign RB Salzburg striker Noah Okafor this summer.

The Lowdown: Registered interest...

It has recently been reported that Arsenal have registered their interest in signing Okafor, who is valued at £25m by Salzburg.

However, North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also thought to be interested in his signature, along with West Ham United, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Taking to Twitter, Kay has since shared that 'sources' have told him that the Gunners are 'not aware' of any contact taking place over Okafor, while RB Leipzig have also shown an 'interest' in him:

"According to some reports Arsenal are showing interest in signing the RB Salzburg striker Noah Okafor.

"Sources are telling me close to the club that they are not aware of any contact taking place.

"RB Leipzig have shown some recent interest in signing the young striker."

The Verdict: Get it done!

At just 22 years of age, Okafor is a big talent, having scored 34 goals and made a further 23 assists in 108 games in total over all competitions for Salzburg, with 12 goal contributions coming so far this season (Transfermarkt).

He has also been capped 12 times by Switzerland, scoring twice and producing one assist (Transfermarkt), and is capable of playing anywhere across the forward line.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig describes Okafor as a 'superb' player who is 'powerful' and 'agile' with 'electric' pace and 'super' technique, as he ranks in the 90th percentile of all forwards in Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries and in the 85th for successful take-ons per game (FBRef).

Given Arsenal's injuries in forward areas this term, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah all having faced extended periods out, Okafor would be a smart signing to provide cover, and eventually challenge for a regular starting spot.