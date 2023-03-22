Journalist Dean Jones says Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko's leadership is 'absolutely unbelievable', and he has 'incredible' desire and technical ability.

The Lowdown: Instant impact

Zinchenko has made an instant impact since arriving from Manchester City in the summer, helping turn Arsenal from top-four hopefuls into Premier League title contenders.

The Ukraine international has made 27 appearances in total over all competitions so far this season, and has only missed one game where he has been available (Mikel Arteta.

The Latest: Zinchenko hailed

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones has hailed Zinchenko's leadership as 'absolutely unbelievable', and claims that he has an 'incredible' desire and technical ability:

“I think that Zinchenko’s leadership from that position is absolutely unbelievable.

“The desire he's got matched with the technical ability has been incredible. What a signing he’s been for Arsenal.”

The Verdict: Great business

The deal to sign Zinchenko for a fee potentially totalling £32m looks like an absolute bargain by the day.

In their title-chasing season, the 26-year-old has ranked highly among the squad for average aerial duels won, tackles, clearances, interceptions, shots, passes and long balls per game in the Premier League (WhoScored).

The mentality that he has added to this side is emphasised by the facts that upon signing on the dotted line, Zinchenko said that he wanted to win titles, with Arsenal's last top-flight trophy coming in 2004, and having finished fifth last season.

Indeed, Zinchenko won four Premier League titles with City before making the move to the Emirates Stadium, and the £150,000-per-week star could well add a fifth to his trophy cabinet by the end of the campaign.