According to ESPN, president of Gabon’s football association Pierre Alain Mounguengui has urged Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to set his sights on another ‘more ambitious’ club. If the star striker is to leave for pastures new, the Gunners must recruit a replacement in order to avoid a major goal deficit.

Sports journalist Matt Scott has previously stated the London outfit could have a ready-made replacement for Aubameyang in the form of Burnley’s Chris Wood. The former Guardian writer has urged the club to pursue a move for the New Zealand international and has likened him to ex-Gunner Olivier Giroud.

“Wood is an absolute identikit to Giroud, in football terms,” Scott told talkSPORT. “He’s not necessarily the quickest, but I think he’s quicker than Giroud.

“He’s got a chance conversion rate of 1 in every 4.8 [chances], and when you compare that to 1 in every 6.5 for Lacazette, he’s a finisher.”

Burnley’s frontman currently has 11 goals and one assist in the Premier League this season, already more than last campaign’s tally. Although Wood is now 28-years-old, he is showing no signs of dipping in form, he is in fact becoming more prolific. With young, creative playmakers supporting him at Arsenal, we could see his goal tally potentially double if a move to the Emirates is to come to fruition.

Wood moved to the Premier League after a show-stopping season with Leeds in 2016/17, finishing as both the club and the league’s top scorer with 27 goals. Since his transfer to Burnley, he has been consistent in front of goal and a move to a club with a mammoth history like Arsenal’s could see him unlock even further potential.

With Champions League football and a title chase a likely option for the London side in the coming seasons, Wood could be putting in the performances of his life. Valued at just £13m, Arsenal could bring the 28-year-old to London for a fraction of what they are likely to offload Aubameyang for, who is valued at £50.4m.

“I think you can’t scoff at what a good goalscorer Chris Wood is,” Scott commented. Burnley’s star striker is currently tied with the likes of Raheem Sterling and Anthony Martial on goals scored this campaign.

The Gabon international’s goal tally this term is 16, which isn’t far off Wood’s own stats. But if Arsenal are to take Scott’s advice, they must act fast as Real Madrid have reportedly made Aubameyang a ‘great priority’ this summer (via Sport).