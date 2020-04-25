Opinion: What does the future hold for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?

Arsenal fans could be close to seeing the back of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as talks of an Arsenal exit intensify. The club captain has just one year left on his contract which reportedly hasn’t been extended due to being unable to offer a pay rise at this moment in time (via Daily Mail).

In the current financial climate, it would seem clubs are in no position to be offering bumper new contracts with sky-high wages. However, Arsenal must think of an alternative if they don’t want to see their star player depart for free next year. But as more clubs register their interest in Aubameyang, it looks increasingly more likely that he will not be an Arsenal player for much longer.

Chelsea

According to Bleacher Report’s Dean Jones, Chelsea could be set to place a shock bid for the striker as Frank Lampard looks to expand his squad.

The Blues boss is currently fielding a youthful XI, relying on young talent like Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount. The addition of a football veteran like Aubameyang could be what puts Chelsea back in the running to challenge for both Champions League football and potentially the league title.

The 30-year-old has a total of 257 career goals so far, tallying 61 goals and 13 assists during his time with Arsenal. Despite Arsenal’s below-par season that currently has them ninth in the league, Aubameyang is the second highest scorer with an impressive 17 goals, behind only Jamie Vardy with 19.

If the Gabon international is enjoying his time in England but Arsenal can’t offer him a new deal, he needs to look no further than Chelsea. Lampard is putting together a very exciting project at Stamford Bridge and that could lure Aubameyang to jump ships.

Real Madrid

As reported by Spanish outlet Diario Madridista, Real Madrid are interested in bringing the striker to Spain but as part of a player-swap deal instead.

All clubs are adapting to the market decline amid this global crisis, meaning clever spending is required if business is still to be done. Madrid are amongst those watching their budgets and are reportedly looking to offer cash plus Dani Ceballos to make up the £50million asking price.

Ceballos is currently with the London outfit on loan but has made just 10 Premier League appearances. However, if Mikel Arteta has seen potential in the 23-year-old, he could be tempted in shaking on the proposed deal. After all, time really isn’t on Arsenal’s side as Aubameyang edges closer to being in his last 12 months under contract.

Barcelona

According to a report from Diario Sport, Arsenal’s frontman ‘wants to sign for Barcelona’ after talks of the Catalonians’ interest have increased.

In the initial report from the Telegraph, the La Liga giants are on the hunt for a statement striker in order to cover Luis Suarez who is currently sidelined with a lengthy meniscus injury. Talks of a potential return to Camp Nou for Neymar are also escalating (per Sport via Diario AS), but in the current climate, Barca may opt for the cheaper alternative in Aubameyang over the Brazilian’s hefty €150million (£130m) price tag.

The promise of Champions League football may be enough to coax the Gabon international away from Arsenal this summer. The Gunners have failed to finish inside the top four since the forward joined the club in 2018. Plus, as Aubameyang nears the final years of his career, success and silverware will undoubtedly be on his mind as he hopes to build on the three trophies won at Dortmund.

All three clubs heavily interested in Arsenal’s target man could offer him a lot more than the London outfit is currently, but who will be able to find the funds and who will Aubameyang favour?