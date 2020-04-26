Opinion: Why Arsenal should set their sights on Adama Traore

According to the Mirror, Adama Traore’s form this season has attracted both Liverpool and Arsenal as the Spaniard looks toward a potential move this summer.

The 24-year-old has tallied six goals and ten assists across all competitions this season and has caught the eye of his side’s English competitors. His attributes of power and pace have made him a very attractive target for the next transfer window and whilst his style of play may suit Liverpool, Arsenal would be the better club for him.

The Gunners haven’t had it easy this summer as they currently sit ninth in the Premier League table, with a goal difference of just +4. Reports have also linked Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to a summer exit as he enters the last 12 months of his contract. Arsenal certainly won’t want to take a loss on the striker, so a move away from London very soon looks likely.

Contributing 17 to their 40 total league goals this campaign, the 30-year-old won’t be easy to replace. However, Mikel Arteta is building something exciting at the Emirates and Traore could be a part of it. With the emergence of young talents Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli, the manager could be looking to phase out the older players and build a strong, youthful side similar to Chelsea.

Both of Arteta’s young forwards are extremely versatile and can play across any position in the front three, which will make summer buying a lot easier. Martinelli has ten goals for the Gunners this season across all competitions, with three coming from playing as left-winger and the others whilst in the centre-forward role.

Nketiah has played primarily in the No.9 position this season, bagging himself eight goals. With the 20-year-old up front, Martinelli and Traore could provide support in the wide positions. Additionally, the three would be able to cover each other through injury and the Wolves star could even drop into midfield, another role he has dominated – scoring two goals against Manchester City in this position.

Not only would his presence inject speed and experience to this Arsenal side, but Traore could mentor young Reiss Nelson who occupies the same position.

According to Soccerlink (via TEAMtalk), Wolves have slapped a £75million fee on the winger’s head which is a huge asking price during the current financial climate.

However, if Arsenal want to expand their team and don’t want to be snubbed on this deal, they should seriously consider the investment. The Gunners haven’t qualified for Champions League football in the last three seasons, but with young, new talent, distant memories could quickly become a reality once more.