Coutinho could move to Arsenal

According to Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol, Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho could end up at Arsenal next season.

What’s the word?

Solhekol has been discussing Coutinho’s future as part of a Transfer Talk Q&A and deemed a switch to the Emirates Stadium as “possible”, largely because the Brazilian’s agent has contacts at the club.

However, he also warned that Barcelona would have to drop the attacking midfielder’s price-tag dramatically, with the La Liga giants rating him at in excess of £100m, or it would need to be a loan deal with an option to buy.

Coutinho is currently on loan at Bayern Munich and has scored or assisted on 17 occasions this season, but Solhekol says the Bundesliga champions are unlikely to make the move permanent.

Here’s what Solhekol said in full…

“Coutinho’s agent has a big job on his hands. Barcelona want to sell him this summer. He is on loan at Bayern Munich but they are unlikely to make the move permanent. Barcelona want more than £100m for a player who will be 28 in the summer. That means there will be little resale value for any interested clubs. “Coutinho’s agent Kia Joorabchian has good contacts at Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs. A move to those clubs is possible, but Barcelona would have to drop their asking price dramatically or it would have to be a loan with an option to buy deal.”

Ozil replacement?

Mesut Ozil is never far away from discussion and with his contract due to expire in 2021, the subject of his future will no doubt crop up again this summer.

Considering he’s on track to go a fourth consecutive season without reaching double figures for goals or assists in the Premier League and turns 32 in October, the time does feel right for Arsenal to finally part company with the World Cup winner.

Coutinho, then, represents a like-for-like replacement – someone who can also occupy the No.10 role and provide direct goal threat from the tip of midfield. Even for Barcelona, Coutinho’s contributed to almost one goal every two games, so he’s certainly the calibre of player Arsenal should be considering to succeed their creative lynchpin.

Of course, whether they can agree a deal with Barca remains to be seen. The Spanish giants clearly still value Coutinho very highly as a financial asset, even if his time on the pitch with them appears to be over.

