Quiz: Can you name these Arsenal stars from their careers?

Under Arsene Wenger – especially during his early, more successful years – Arsenal were pretty good in the transfer market.

But as the years went on, they were finding less Thierry Henry’s and Dennis Bergkamp’s and more Kim Kallstrom’s and Sebastien Squillaci’s.

Of course, the Gunners are still capable of finding gems in the transfer window, with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette all proving that in recent seasons.

But it hasn’t always been plain sailing for the Gunners when it comes to recruitment.

So, for this weekend’s quiz, we’re tasking Arsenal fans to guess the former Arsenal player just by looking at their careers. Think you can name the all?

Prove it…