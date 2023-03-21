Arsenal are now targeting Rasmus Hojlund for a summer transfer swoop, with the Atalanta striker becoming their main focus instead of Dusan Vlahovic, according to a recent report.

The Lowdown: Arsenal chasing Vlahovic

The Gunners have been chasing Vlahovic for quite some time, even being linked to the Juventus striker when he was just 16 and playing for Partizan Belgrade, with the rumour re-emerging before the recent January transfer window.

In February, it was reported that Mikel Arteta is 'very likely' to sanction another move for the forward in the summer, however they are not the only club interested, with the same report naming Manchester United as potential suitors.

Despite Arsenal's clear interest in the Serbian, there has now been a suggestion they could turn their attentions to a different option in the upcoming window...

The Latest: Hojlund targeted

According to a report from Tutto Atalanta (via Sport Witness), the Gunners have switched their focus to Hojlund for a summer transfer swoop, and they would be willing to spend €50m (£44m) to secure his signature.

However, they are not the only Premier League club willing to spend big on the 20-year-old, as Newcastle could match the £44m fee, as they are also impressed by his performances in Italy so far this season

The decision to target Hojlund means the Gunners' pursuit of Vlahovic is set to be shelved for the time being, but it is unclear whether Atalanta would be willing to sell the starlet.

The Verdict: Get it done?

One of the youngster's finest attributes is his pace, with members of the media hailing him as 'scary quick' after his performance for Atalanta against Lazio back in February, during which he scored the second goal in a 2-0 win, also winning a remarkable seven ground duels.

It has been a fantastic campaign for the Denmark international so far, cementing his place as a consistent first-team player for Atalanta by scoring seven goals and bagging two assists in the Serie A, most recently netting a vital late winner against Empoli.

Arteta is already well-stocked at centre-forward, with Gabriel Jesus recently re-joining the squad after knee surgery, while Eddie Nketiah has impressed when called upon, scoring a brace in the important 3-2 victory against Manchester United in January.

As such, a new striker is not an absolute necessity for Arsenal in the summer, but if Arteta does choose to bolster his frontline, Hojlund would be an excellent long-term acquisition.