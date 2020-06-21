Revealed: The referees Arsenal will want to see more of in future

There’s always that one referee who supporters dread seeing as the main official when their team is playing.

Men in the middle do get a lot of stick, but the recent introduction of goalline technology and VAR has helped them make fewer errors. Kind of.

Over the last 10 years in the Premier League, Arsenal haven’t exactly been the force they once were, which means they might have a bit more to moan about when it comes to referees. Not that it’s the referees’ fault for the Gunners’ underachievement, it’s just you only seem to moan about referees when you’re not winning every week and being successful, don’t you?

TOFFS’ referee report has unveiled which referees the Gunners have had most luck with over the past decade in the top-flight, as well the unluckiest refs and the ones who enjoy dishing out the most cards to Arsenal players.

Mike Jones is the man Arsenal fans should enjoy seeing the most with an 80% win percentage, while it’s Michael Oliver they should dread seeing when they play.

Take a look at the infographic below to see a detailed look at Arsenal’s ten-year history with referees in the Premier League…