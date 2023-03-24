Transfer expert Dean Jones says that Arsenal have Wolfsburg right-back Ridle Baku on their 'radar' ahead of this summer.

The Lowdown: Busy summer ahead...

Arsenal look to have a busy summer ahead, as they look to build a squad that can compete in the UEFA Champions League as well as the Premier League.

They have strongly been linked with a move for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, and are also in the race for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund and Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto, so are clearly looking to strengthen in a number of different areas of the pitch.

The Latest: Baku on the radar

Writing for GiveMeSport, Baku is one of a number of right-backs 'on the radar' of Arsenal's, and has been for a 'couple of years'.

There is a feeling that he could be 'very adaptable' to the team given his versatility and work-rate, and so the Gunners could well act on their interest.

The Verdict: Is he needed?

Mikel Arteta already has Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu that he can call upon in the right-back position, while Cedric Soares is set to return from his loan spell at Fulham at the end of the season.

Thus, the North Londoners need to weigh up whether bringing in Baku is sensible, although he can play in a number of other positions.

Hailed as 'outstanding' by his former head coach at Mainz Sandro Schwarz, the Germany international ranks in the top 17% of all full-backs in Europe's top five leagues over the past year for a number of key metrics, including non-penalty goals, shots and blocks per game.

Nonetheless, he is 24 years of age, and so still has plenty of potential, but right-back is a crowded area at the Emirates Stadium.