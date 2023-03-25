Arsenal could reportedly sell Rob Holding along with nine other players in a mass summer clear-out.

The Lowdown: 'Outstanding' against Palace

Holding had to step in for the injured William Saliba in the 4-1 win at home to Crystal Palace in the Premier League last time out, and put in an 'outstanding' performance in the words of journalist Steve Kay.

Indeed, he won a player-high 11 of his individual duels, and also made more clearances (five) than any of his team-mates, while he was also accurate with all five of his long ball attempts, and recorded one successful dribble, two tackles, 87 touches of the ball and a 91% pass accuracy (SofaScore).

However, that was Holding's first start in the top flight this season, and he has been limited to just ten starts in 18 appearances in total over all competitions so far.

The Latest: Mass clear-out

As per The Sun, Holding is one of ten players who could be facing the chopping block at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

They are thought to be ready to listen to offers for Nicolas Pepe, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares, Pablo Mari, Cedric Soares and Alex Runarsson, while Kieran Tierney and Folarin Balogun are also facing uncertain futures.

The Verdict: Keep him!

While Holding is not a regular starter, he has proven to be a useful squad player in case of injury.

Mikel Arteta has called upon him no fewer than 89 times over the last four seasons that he has been in charge, showing how much faith that he has in the 27-year-old.

Being English as well, Holding helps fill the homegrown quota, and so there is no harm on keeping him for at least another season, with him, Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Jakub Kiwior four solid centre-back options for Arteta going into the next campaign.