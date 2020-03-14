Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi posts after PL is suspended

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has posted on Twitter after it was confirmed that the Premier League will be suspended.

The Premier League, FA, EFL and WSL have all decided that professional football in England will be halted for the time being, with the aim being to return to action on 4th April, as reported on their official website.

There will likely be some form of disappointment and frustration among many, but Mustafi has come out to say that “this is bigger than football”, as people across the country aim to look after their health.

Arsenal are currently ninth in the league, but are just five points behind fifth-placed Manchester United, and have been in brilliant Premier League form in 2020.

Watch Arsenal Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

They are also yet to suffer a league loss this calendar year, so there will probably be plenty of players who are keen to get back out on the pitch and continue that type of form.

However, as mentioned by the German, this takes a back seat for now, as the health of everybody involved is paramount.

Mustafi’s original Twitter post can be seen below:

This is bigger than football. It’s so important that we are now doing everything possible to stop the virus. Therefore, please follow the instructions of the authorities and avoid anything that could endanger you, your friends and families. Stay safe and healthy! #SM20 pic.twitter.com/fvievquZiY — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) March 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Arsenal fans lust over Champions League pair.