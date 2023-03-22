Arsenal fans have been left bemoaning the news that Takehiro Tomiyasu has been ruled out for the rest of the season with injury.

The Lowdown: Out for the season

As confirmed by Arsenal's official website, Tomiyasu has now been ruled out for the rest of the season after having surgery on his right knee.

He sustained the injury in their last-16 second leg tie against Sporting in the UEFA Europa League at the Emirates Stadium last Thursday, and the North London club is aiming that he can join in pre-season training with them ahead of the next campaign.

The Latest: Arsenal fans react

Taking to Twitter after the news was announced, Gunners supporters were stunned by the fact that Tomiyasu is now out for the season, with some wishing him well:

"Noooooo" - @BraveSoul90

"Such a huge loss. Get well Tomi." - @AkachJ

"Massive blow. Get well soon Tomi" - @Sir_Eghan

"This is all Ten Hag’s fault." - @Andysimmons615

"Awful news…such an unlucky season for Tomi" - @fryfishandbammy

"Dreadful news. All the best TT" - @Curva_NorthBank

The Verdict: Big blow

The latest update on Tomiyasu will no doubt come as a big blow to Mikel Arteta and his team.

The Japan international has filled in at right-back and even left-back when needed at times this term, making a total of 32 appearances over all competitions, with 13 of them starts (Transfermarkt).

His absence just leaves Ben White in terms of natural right-back options that Arteta can pick in his senior squad, and so he will be praying that the Englishman can now keep himself fit for the run-in.