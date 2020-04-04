Arsenal target Jonathan David fires transfer hint

One of Arsenal’s reported summer transfer targets has spoken out about his long-term future, and his remarks will surely have Raul Sanllehi and Edu Gaspar on high alert.

What’s he said?

According to the Express, Gent talisman Jonathan David is on the radar of the Gunners, although they face a Premier League battle to secure him with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Spurs also keen.

The report suggests that the Canadian will be available for just £20m at the end of the season, which presents a perfect opportunity as the north Londoners appear set on missing out on Champions League football.

Although their attempts to land the 20-year-old frontman will have been made all that more difficult after his recent revelation during an interview with the Guardian.

He said:

“I want to become one of the best strikers in the world. That’s my goal. The Premier League is the best in the world and most competitive so obviously that is somewhere I would love to play in the future.” Jonathan David to the Guardian.

Aubameyang successor?

David has been one of the underrated European stars of the season having netted a whopping 23 goals for the Belgian outfit across their domestic league as well as the Europa League. He’s even provided ten assists, too, via Transfermarkt.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta could well be in the market for a new striker as there has been frequent speculation from Spain linking top goalscorer and skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with an exit to Barcelona.

Given David’s impressive goal tally this term and mooted transfer fee, he could make for an absolutely ideal successor to the Gabon international, even if he remains at the club past the summer.

At 30, Aubameyang is not getting any younger, and he could well also become an excellent mentor for the young Gent forward.

He wants to be in the English top-flight, so the north Londoners must ensure it’s with them, otherwise, they’ll be facing up against him should he join any one of their rivals.

