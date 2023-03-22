Arsenal are reportedly one of three clubs in the Premier League 'most active' in the chase for Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto this summer.

The Lowdown: Burst onto the scene

Gnonto has burst onto the scene in the Premier League, after he did not feature in each of Leeds' first six games in the division.

He has played in every match since, scoring two goals and making a further three assists from out wide, while he has also bagged himself two goals in the FA Cup (Transfermarkt).

Nonetheless, the exciting teenager is sure to attract plenty of interest in the summer, especially if the Whites end up relegated.

The Latest: Arsenal 'most active'

As per Italian news outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Gunners, along with fellow top-flight rivals Manchester City and Chelsea, are 'most active' in the race to sign Gnonto this summer, with other clubs also chasing his signature.

The Italy international does not seem to suit new manager Javi Gracia's system, having only started in one of Leeds' last three Premier League matches, and so there could be an opportunity at Elland Road to cash in.

The Verdict: Depth needed

If Mikel Arteta's team are going to fight on four fronts next season, with them expected to qualify for the UEFA Champions League via their league position, then they will needed added squad depth, especially in the forward areas.

Both Gabriel Jesus and Emile Smith Rowe have been ruled out for extended periods with injury already this season, while Eddie Nketiah is also currently sidelined.

Gnonto is a player with a lot of potential, and already knows the Premier League, so his signing would make sense for the Emirates Stadium outfit in that respect.

Hailed as a 'top player' with 'scary pace' by pundit Gabby Agbonlahor, the winger ranks in the 90th percentile of all his positional peers for average progressive carries per game over the past year, and also ranks highly for a number of other key metrics (FBRef).

Nonetheless, Gnonto just seems like another young talent that could thrive under Arteta's wing.