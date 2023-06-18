Arsenal have been linked with a Serie A gem as Mikel Arteta aims to bolster his squad this summer.

The transfer window officially opened on Wednesday to commence a busy summer for Edu and Arteta to introduce reinforcements to push on from last season's success.

The latest player linked to the Gunners could prove to be a significant upgrade in adding depth to the squad, in a talent likened to a Premier League ace.

What’s the latest on Federico Chiesa to Arsenal?

As reported by Italian outlet La Repubblica, Arsenal are interested in Juventus forward Federico Chiesa.

The report claims that the Gunners have taken the ‘first step’ in contacting the Italian giants for information on the winger.

It’s suggested that Juventus have set an asking price of €60m (£51m) for the 25-year-old, who is contracted to the club until 2025.

What could Federico Chiesa offer to Arsenal?

Hailed as “magic” by members of the media, the Italian international could add a host of attributes to Arteta’s attack.

Deployed primarily on the left-wing, the Genova-born gem could add competition to areas in the Spaniard’s squad that are notably strong, to entice competition and further performances as players battle for starting spots.

The versatile ace is capable of playing in a variety of areas in the front line with the ability to play centrally as well as on either flank, making him a strong option for Arteta to snatch in a player that possesses attributes to suggest he could thrive in the Premier League.

As noted by WhoScored, the Italian is typically strong in skills expected from a wide player such as dribbling as well as being able to get stuck in and assist defensively, an element treasure in the Spaniard’s system at Arsenal.

Playing ahead of progressive overlapping full-backs is a dynamic approach to play going forward but can leave side’s defensively stretched on the counter, which is an area Chiesa could assist in as supported by his average of 2.8 duels won per game, via Sofascore.

As per FBref, the winger is likened to Manchester City whiz Riyad Mahrez, who is a prime example of how to exploit talent in depth in a player that in rotation is always up to par to perform when called upon.

The likeness between the pair is particularly showcased by the fact that the two men can both provide a creative spark from the flanks, with the City ace ranking in the top 3% among his European peers for assists, while the Euro 2020 winner ranks in the top 4% in that regard.

With Martinelli’s position cemented in the starting 11 following a delightful individual campaign that saw him produce 20 G/A in the Premier League, Chiesa could be deployed in a similar fashion to Mahrez at the Etihad with hopefully a similar effect.

The winger displayed traits that could see him thrive in Arteta’s side, averaging 4.52 prog carries per 90 as well as 2.26 successful take-ons per 90 to showcase his abilities on the ball, via FBref.

In signing a backup that possesses quality enough to be in the starting lineup, Arsenal could begin to close the gap between themselves and City by increasing in quality rather than just numbers.