Arsenal are reportedly interested in a Serie A gem, as Mikel Arteta prepares for the opening of the transfer window.

The Gunners had a stellar season in the Premier League, however after falling just short of their first league title since 2004, the Spaniard will have a list of areas to improve in this summer.

A host of talent has been linked to a move to the Emirates ahead of next campaign, with the latest name being a star in Italy.

What’s the latest on Federico Chiesa to Arsenal?

As reported by Italian outlet La Repubblica, Arsenal are interested in Juventus forward Federico Chiesa.

The report names Arsenal as one of the clubs interested in the attacker, along with Newcastle United, with the Italian giants wanting €60m (£51m) for his services.

It’s suggested that the Gunners have taken the ‘first step’ in contacting Juve for information regarding the player.

What could Federico Chiesa offer to Arsenal?

Lauded as “magic” by one Liverpool reporter on Twitter, the 25-year-old has had a troubled time in Turin since making the switch from Fiorentina in 2020.

The move was initially a two-year loan spell, however, Juve opted to trigger their option to buy in 2022 following a cruciate-ligament injury leaving him sidelined for nine months.

While things haven’t worked as smoothly as hoped in Turin for Chiesa, it could be good news for Arsenal who could land themselves an established attacking threat in the Italy international.

Likened by FBref to Bukayo Saka based on his statistics over the past year, Arteta could introduce an additional threat to his dangerous front line, in a winger that could challenge the likes of Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian has been superb for Arsenal this season, ranking third in the club’s Player of the Season awards, with the 21-year-old having scored 15 goals and assisted five in the Premier League.

While his place is not likely to be replaced by a new face, Arteta must achieve added depth to his side, particularly with the addition of Champions League football next campaign.

Chiesa could undeniably add quality to the Spaniard’s plans, as told by his numbers over the past year.

The Italian ranks in the top 4% of wingers in Europe in terms of assists, averaging 0.42 per 90, offering quality in an area that Martinelli lacked, as shown through his average of 0.16 per 90, via FBref.

It’s vital for a side challenging at the top to have powerful reinforcements in the squad, take treble winners Manchester City’s rotation between the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish as an example, the side are rarely short on quality.

When comparing Martinelli and Chiesa via FBref, the two are similar in their strengths as supported by their statistics, with the Italian coming out marginally on top of the Brazilian in areas he excels at in Arteta’s side.

With an average of 4.53 progressive carries and 2.26 successful take-ons per 90, the lively Juventus winger could provide another outlet on the flanks in a set-up that relies heavily on wide threat.

Martinelli averages 3.95 progressive carries and 1.97 successful take-ons per 90, however is more active in the penalty area than the Arsenal target, with an average of 6.99 touches in the box to Chiesa’s 4.81 per 90.

Arteta could sign an alternative option to his attack to flood his squad with quality, an essential area with Champions League football looming.