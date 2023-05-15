Arsenal are now eyeing a move for Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy who has been told he can find a new club, according to journalist Tom Hopkinson.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners and Mikel Arteta have been dealt a hammer blow in their pursuit of a first Premier League title in nearly 20 years, with their hopes all but dashed after a humbling 3-0 defeat to Brighton on Sunday.

Man City, as a result, are now well and truly in the ascendency and could seal their third-successive domestic crown with victory over Chelsea this weekend.

Barring a capitulation from Pep Guardiola's side, Arsenal may already have to look on to next campaign, with sporting director Edu already confirming that plans for summer signings are well and truly underway.

"It's already started because you know what's happening in the market, everybody is doing stuff," said the transfer chief in March."You have to plan with people as well just to be prepared so when you go again in the summer you are very prepared."

As well as reportedly targeting central midfield signings, it is believed that Arsenal could reinforce in defence, with Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi among the players linked.

Now, as per a report by The Daily Mirror and their reporter Hopkinson, Galacticos full-back Mendy could well join Arsenal after he's been told to find a new club by Madrid.

Indeed, Real have apparently informed the 27-year-old's representatives that there is no new deal on the table for him, and that Mendy is free to search for another home.

This is where Arsenal come in, as Arteta's side are apparently now on "red alert" and eyeing a move for the Frenchman, with this report claiming he could cost as little as £17.5 million.

Mendy's agents are likely to seek talks with Spurs, too, but Arsenal's status as a Champions League club for next season could hand them an advantage.

What could Mendy bring to Arsenal?

The former Lyon star is capable of operating as both a left-back and further forward in left-midfield, coming as a brilliant alternative to Oleksandr Zinchenko and replacement for Kieran Tierney, with the latter thought to be leaving.

Former Real star Raphael Varane has also heaped praise on Mendy in past seasons, calling him a "very tough" player with "incredible" physical strength.

He said to Marca in 2020:

"The physical strength he has is incredible. He is adapting very well and allows us to put together great efforts in matches. His forte is defense but he helps us a lot in all facets of the game. He's confirming his potential. We gave him a brick for the clubs he puts in training. He's very tough."

The £154,000-per-week star has been a semi-regular at the Bernabeu since he joined them from Ligue 1, owing to his ability, and now Arsenal could have the chance to bring him to north London for below £20 million.