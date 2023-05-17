Arsenal have had a season to remember, securing their first top-two finish since the 2015/16 campaign, the Gunners have experienced a number of highs this term.

Despite almost certainly losing out on the Premier League title, Mikel Arteta’s have plenty to take with them going forward, including pointers to where it went wrong for them over the last month.

Squad depth has been a highlighted issue in comparison to reigning champions Manchester City, as Arsenal’s defensive injury woes have arguably cost them their first title since 2004.

With two games left to play for the young side, the north Londoners are reportedly ready to strengthen in the summer transfer window ahead of a busy 2023/24 season including Champions League football.

The Gunners have been linked to a number of players ahead of the busy summer period, with the latest name being one that could provide the club the all important defensive cover that’s required.

What’s the latest on Ferland Mendy to Arsenal?

As per The Mirror reporter Tom Hopkinson, the Gunners have reportedly been given the 'green light' to sign Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy.

The 27-year-old is available for £17.5m as per the report, with his contract in Madrid due to expire in 2025.

The report also claims that the player is not expected to receive a new offer from Los Blancos, hence rumours of his potential departure this summer, so it's no wonder sporting director Edu Gaspar appears keen.

What could Ferland Mendy bring to Arsenal?

Having been likened to Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker by FBref, the Frenchman boasts attributes in his passing, dribbling and ability to keep hold of possession, as per WhoScored.

His passing abilities are echoed by his numbers, averaging an accuracy of 95% (54 per game) in LaLiga this season according to Sofascore.

Mendy could offer Arsenal a wave of positives, not just in terms of depth but as a potential upgrade to the current occupier of the position, Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Ukrainian has been a strong performer for the Gunners this term for his versatility and technical ability, but has also been a play prone to injury and at times criticised for his relaxed defensive efforts in some of the Gunners' biggest encounters this term.

Introducing a player such as Mendy could fuel the performances of the Arsenal star, as well as fill the gap for the speculated departure of Kieran Tierney.

Once lauded as "a very balanced FB" and "offensive machine" by Real Madrid content creator Ardit Loconte, Mendy ranks higher than Zinchenko in terms of interceptions per 90, averaging 1.05 to his 0.95, as per FBref.

The £154k-per-week defender could therefore provide Arsenal with a heap of experience as a player with a Champions League medal and having competed for one of the greatest clubs in the sport.

The 27-year-old gem would also be a driving force to increase the performance of those around him, with competition for places vital for higher performance to take Arteta’s plans for success to the next level, so Edu must look to get this deal over the line in the coming months.