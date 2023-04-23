Arsenal have six games left to try and win a first Premier League title since 2004, but they face a tough trip to the Etihad to face Manchester City in what could be the deciding result to determine who are Champions in May.

Although it has been a superb campaign for Mikel Arteta and his young Gunners side, they have drawn their last three matches, and are struggling with the absence of defender William Saliba. Whilst it will still be a season to be proud of, Arsenal fans will be disappointed if they do not win the league after topping the table for so long.

The race is definitely not over, but the Southampton draw has handed Man City the advantage ahead of their title showdown, and Arsenal face some tough fixtures to end the season. Here's how we think their remaining six games will pan out.

Arsenal fixtures

26 April: Man City (a)

2 May: Chelsea (h)

7 May: Newcastle (a)

14 May: Brighton (h)

20 May: Nottingham Forest (a)

28 May: Wolves (h)

Man City vs Arsenal

Although the draw against Southampton was a huge setback in terms of points on the table, Arsenal may be hoping that their late comeback from a 3-1 deficit will galvanise the team in what promises to be a tough encounter, with the Gunners winless against City in their last 11 league matches.

With City fresh from their dominant knockout victories over Bayern Munich in the Champions League and Sheffield United in the FA Cup, they may prove too much to handle for Arsenal in this mouthwatering clash, which saw Pep Guardiola's side run out 3-1 winners in the reverse fixture in February.

Prediction: Man City 3-1 Arsenal

Arsenal vs Chelsea

The result of the City game will determine how much more of a title challenge Arsenal can possibly deliver in the five following games, but even if they lose at the Etihad, they will want to pile more misery onto their rivals as Chelsea travel to the Emirates.

Arsenal's recent struggles have been in defence rather than attack, and Chelsea have scored just once since Frank Lampard's return as interim manager, as well as no clean sheet in their last four games, so this could be one of the easier games in the run-in, despite it being against one of the club's biggest rivals.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea

Newcastle vs Arsenal

Arsenal saw their top four hopes disappear as they were blown out of the water in their trip to St James' Park towards the end of last season, and it has become an even tougher place to travel since.

Newcastle have lost just once at home all season, and with Eddie Howe's side in contention for a top four place, the Magpies will be firing on all cylinders as they aim to secure all three points.

Arsenal were dominant in the 0-0 draw between the two sides in January, but failed to break down a stubborn defence, and may face similar issues away at such a robust opponent in what could be a low-scoring affair again.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Arsenal

Arsenal vs Brighton

Another tough game beckons for Arsenal as Roberto De Zerbi's impressive Brighton side travel to the Emirates hoping for another positive result in North London.

Brighton won at Arsenal last season to dent their top-four hopes, and knocked Arteta's side out of the Carabao Cup in November.

Their last meeting saw Arsenal win 4-2 at the Amex Stadium in a dramatic December outing, and the January transfer window saw Leandro Trossard leave the Seagulls to join the Gunners, who also made numerous bids for Moises Caicedo.

Brighton may want to prove a point to Caicedo, who continues to be linked with a move to the Emirates, and another victory away at the side who bid for him may help convince him to stay.

The Gunners have only lost once at home all season so you would have to fancy them, though it could be dependant on how much they have to play for at this point.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Brighton

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

The City Ground has proven a tough place to go since Forest's return to the Premier League, with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City dropping points there, and the pressure could be ramped up on both sides in their penultimate game of the season.

Forest may need the three points as they battle against relegation, but unless their disastrous form under Steve Cooper improves before May, a crucial match against a team contending at the top of the table would be far from ideal.

Arsenal ripped Forest apart in a 5-0 victory in October at the Emirates, and although the result may not be as emphatic away from home, it is tough to see a different outcome.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Arsenal

Arsenal vs Wolves

It remains to be seen if either side will have anything to play for on the final day, as Arsenal may find themselves out of the title picture, whilst Wolves may already be on the beach if they successfully avoid relegation, with Julen Lopetegui's side six points ahead of the bottom three.

Wolves have proved to be something of a tough opponent for Arsenal in recent years. Whilst the Gunners won in the final seconds of the game last season, they have dropped points at home to Wolves in three of their four home games against them since their promotion in 2018.

However, Arsenal typically put on a show on the final day of the season, and if both sides have nothing to play for, then a routine victory for the hosts to round off a memorable campaign could be expected.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Wolves

Predicted run-in points: 13/18

Predicted total points: 88