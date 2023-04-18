The primary focus for Arsenal at present will be on maintaining their push for the Premier League title, with Mikel Arteta's men facing a real battle on their hands to fend off Manchester City in the race for that league crown.

Beyond this season, however, the onus will be on sporting director Edu to plot ways to further improve the squad this summer, with the aim to ensure that this season's title charge is no mere anomaly.

One area of the park that the Brazilian may be looking to strengthen is in the centre of the park, despite having only recently brought in experienced gem, Jorginho, from rivals Chelsea on a £12m deal.

According to 90min, one player who could well help to bolster Arteta's options in midfield is Borussia Monchengladbach ace, Florian Neuhaus, with the report suggesting that the north London outfit have done scouting work on the 26-year-old of late.

While the piece does add that the Germany international is not set to be a priority target for the title hopefuls this summer - amid concerns over the playmaker's only relatively recent return from a knee injury - he is set to be someone that the club will 'keep an eye on'.

The hope would be that Neuhaus can ultimately emulate another man to have made the move from Gladbach to the Emirates in the form of Granit Xhaka, with the Switzerland international having emerged as a key figure under Arteta of late after initially arriving on a £30m deal in 2016.

Although the previously polarising ace has endured his fair share of ups and downs during his time in England - having notably been stripped of the captaincy back in 2019 - the 30-year-old is now helping to lead the charge toward the title.

The tenacious left-footer has proved himself to be a real "fighter" in recent years after enjoying an "amazing turnaround" - as per pundit Alan Hutton - having now racked up 291 appearances in all competitions, providing 21 goals and 27 assists in that time.

The 113-cap ace has been particularly impressive so far this term with five goals and five assists in 31 Premier League outings, with pundit Paul Robinson hailing him as a "revelation".

While the aforementioned Neuhaus may not wish to follow quite as turbulent a path as that of Xhaka, the aim would be for the "outstanding" talent - as lauded by teammate Marcus Thuram - to also establish himself as a leading figure in Arteta's side.

Although the £27k-per-week maestro has scored just twice so far this season in what has been an injury-hit campaign, prior to that the 6 foot 1 ace was particularly impressive last term, scoring four goals and providing four assists in the Bundesliga.

The elegant talent also possesses the ability, like Xhaka, to feature in a variety of midfield roles, having taken on a deep-lying berth at times, while also operating in more of a playmaking role on occasions.

That versatility and flexibility would seemingly be appealing to those back in north London, with it set to be another Xhaka-esque masterclass for Arsenal if Edu can pull off a deal.