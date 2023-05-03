Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is set to return from his season-long loan deal with Reims in Ligue 1 but he is expected to seek an exit from the north London club.

Why did Balogun leave on loan?

Over the summer, Arsenal made a number of ambitious signings which included the arrival of players like Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

The summer additions alongside the continuous development of the current squad under Mikel Arteta has seen the Gunner put together an ambitious title charge.

Of course, that surge for the title has hit the rocks over recent weeks with Manchester City taking control of the pursuit for the Premier League crown.

The competition for a spot in the starting XI as a striker saw Balogun leave the club in search of more regular football which is what he has found in France.

Under manager Will Still, the youngster has enjoyed a stream of action in the starting XI in which has seen the Englishman shine abroad (via Transfermarkt).

However, it seems as if the 21-year-old may not look to showcase his talent in north London upon his return with a potential move away believed to be on the cards.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano provided an update on his future ahead of the summer:

(3:20) "What they want to do? One more loan to send the player to any other club or to sell him on a permanent deal. This is something to be decided but on [the] player's side, he feels that he wants to try a different kind of challenge - as [Charlie] Patino - on permanent basis. This is why Balogun is one to watch, for Patino the decision is already made."

Could Balogun impact the Arsenal starting XI?

The gauntlet has certainly been laid down in attack for the Gunners this season with Arteta's men the second-highest scorers in the league this season.

And one player who has largely impressed this season is Jesus who only joined the Gunners over the course of the summer.

Over his 21 appearances in the league, Jesus has returned nine goals and six assists for the north London side having also battled a significant injury issue (via Transfermarkt).

Considering Arsenal spent big money to bring the Brazilian to the Emirates, it is difficult to see how he could be dislodged from the starting XI when he is providing a goals return.

Perhaps the spot on the bench could be won, having said that, Arsenal did only recently reward Eddie Nketiah with a significant deal which has him earning £100k-per-week.

Even if that spot on the bench was there to be won, you have to question whether a player who is currently Ligue 1's fourth-highest goalscorer would be willing to sit on the bench waiting for his opportunity.

And it seems that is the case, on the back of an impressive campaign, the "goal machine" - as hailed by journalist Garland Gillen - is seemingly on the hunt to continue his run of games ahead of next season.