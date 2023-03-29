Arsenal could be set to lose 21-year-old striker Folarin Balogun over the summer as the youngster gains interest ahead of the transfer window.

Could Arsenal sell Balogun?

The English striker is currently playing his football out on loan with Ligue 1 side Reims, where he is enjoying a rich vein of form having returned 17 goals in 27 league appearances (via Transfermarkt).

However, he is set to return in the summer ahead of the transfer window, where his future will be decided by those in north London.

Balogun has hit the headlines in recent weeks amid the international break with the striker potentially switching his allegiance to play for the United States in the future.

And speaking on the House of Champions YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has provided an insight into the striker's potential options in the summer:

"He will be back at Arsenal at the end of the season. There are already 3-4 clubs interested in signing Balogun in the summer, but Arsenal will decide at the end of the season.

"Now, they are only focusing on the Premier League and I think it's absolutely fair. So it will take some time, but I think in the summer it's going to be a crucial moment to understand more on Balogun on both transfer and national team this season."

What could this mean for Nketiah's future?

Over the summer, Mikel Arteta saw Gabriel Jesus arrive in north London in a big-money deal as the Gunners looked to bolster their options up top.

In addition, Arsenal secured the future of their other young striker, Eddie Nketiah, as the 23-year-old inked a new deal which will see him earn £100k per week.

This does raise the question of where Balogun may fit in when he does return to the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

Jesus has had his injury issues this season which has seen him miss a big chunk of the campaign, during which Nketiah has stepped up as his replacement.

However, the 23-year-old has only been able to provide a return of four goals in his 23 Premier League appearances this season (via Transfermarkt).

Arsenal have invested big in Nketiah, not only financially but by rewarding him with the famous number 14 shirt.

But it cannot be ignored that during his time in Ligue 1, Balogun has shown his potential having returned more goals than both Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Thierry Henry hailed Balogun's braveness for leaving England as "refreshing" as he left in search of some more regular first-team football.

And in doing so, he may be asking a question of Arteta as to whether Nketiah has done enough to maintain his spot in the first team in north London ahead of Balogun.

Despite not scoring anywhere near as many goals as Balogun this season, Nketiah has provided the Gunners with some impressive work off the ball, having recorded an average of one tackle per 90 minutes (via FBref).

But the striker had failed to score in his six league games before picking up an injury, whereas Balogun has returned seven goals in his last nine games.

A big decision lies ahead of the Gunners, but on the back of the season Balogun is having, it is unlikely he will be short of potential suitors.