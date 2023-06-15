Arsenal are set for talks with the representatives of Folarin Balogun regarding his future at the club amid interest from a number of top European sides, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The striker spent last year on loan at Stade Reims in Ligue 1, where he scored 21 league goals in 37 games.

What is the latest news with Folarin Balogun?

Balogun is potentially looking to depart the Emirates this summer in search of more regular first-team football after his positive loan move last campaign.

With the club already having Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Martinelli in his position, and reports stating that the club is interested in bringing in Chelsea forward Kai Havertz, a move looks more likely than ever.

When asked about his situation, Balogun simply said: "Contractually I have to go back. Because the loan was only for one year so that was always the agreement.

"But I'm not sure what is going to happen in the future. A lot could happen in football, a lot could change, and it just depends on the conversations we have between me and the club in the summer, and we'll see what happens."

According to reports from Italy, a number of Serie A clubs are interested in bringing in the forward who recently declared for the US national team. Inter Milan, AC Milan and Napoli all have interest in the forward, with Napoli eyeing the forward up as a potential Victor Osimhen replacement.

Clubs in France also have reportedly registered an interest in the forward, with Marseille and Monaco being the two most prominent clubs, and his record in Ligue 1 last season may well convince these clubs to push hard for the player as they know he has performed at that level before.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about the situation?

Speaking on The Here we Go Podcast, Romano revealed that a meeting is imminent between both the club and the player's representatives with the aim of deciding on the players asking price.

Romano stated: "Keep an eye on Italian. Both Inter and AC Milan are well-informed on the situation with Balogun, also RB Leipzig, Olympique Marseille, Monaco and Crystal Palace have enquired about Balogun.

"So keep an eye on this player because soon there will be a meeting between Balogun and Arsenal, the player's agents of course and the club, to decide the price tag and clubs will decide how to act."

Which move would be the best for Balogun?

Inter Milan is an intriguing option for the 21-year-old, with the Champions League finalists set to lose Romelu Lukaku at the end of his loan spell - despite their interest in a permanent deal. whilst reports state that Edin Dzeko could leave the club as a free agent.

The US forward could find himself playing a lot of first-team football at a very high level should he join the Nerazzuri. Whilst AC Milan also offers a clear path to the first team, the uncertainty and turmoil within the club make it an environment that Balogun could benefit from avoiding.

Marseille and Monaco both offer the striker a chance to continue in the league where he shone last campaign, with Marseille also able to offer Champions League football, but it remains to be seen whether the Ligue 1 clubs could compete financially with the other sides interested.

RB Leipzig have a fantastic track record of developing players, and Balogun would get the chance to come into the side as the Christopher Nkunku replacement. The forward could potentially have the opportunity to form partnerships with some of the most highly rated talents across Europe at the German club, who also have a strong history with American players.

Whatever club ends up buying Balogun this summer, they will have a fantastic prospect with plenty of room to grow to look forward to.