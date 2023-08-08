Highlights

Any transfer talks for Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun should pick up speed in the coming weeks, according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

The USA international looks set to depart the Emirates this summer.

What is the latest news about Folarin Balgoun?

Balogun is a player in demand this summer following his bright loan spell at Reims last season, where he managed 21 goals and 3 assists in 37 games in Ligue 1.

The player attracted the interest of Italian side Inter Milan earlier in the window, however following initial negotiations, the Nerrazzuri ultimately decided to pursue alternative targets due to Arsenal's asking price. Following that reveal, the forward went to the Gunners staff and asked them to lower the £45m asking price according to Ben Jacobs. The striker also reiterated the fact that he will not spend another season on loan, nor will he spend a season as the backup striker behind Brazilian Gabriel Jesus.

The Italian side haven't ruled out a move for the player in case the asking price is reduced, but they could face competition from Premier League sides as according to Jacobs, a number of sides have enquired about the players' availability, with West Ham United admirers of Balogun. David Ornstein also reports that AS Monaco are interested in the player, and have seen a verbal offer turned down by the Gunners following their recent friendly.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Taylor revealed that he believes Balogun will ultimately stay at the Emirates next season, but is a player to watch in the final weeks of the window:

He said: "The player we haven’t mentioned that is actually key to this is Folarin Balogun. The fact that Gabriel Jesus is injured would, from the outside looking in, probably be a bit of an opening of the door for him to maybe prove his worth and get into the team. But Mikel Arteta says that the plan hasn’t changed for him, and from what I understand Arsenal are open to permanent offers for Balogun. And they’re not going to command a cheap fee, it’s going to be upwards of £40m.

Ultimately, I think, if they don’t receive that money, I think he’ll stay at the club, but it’s a situation where he’s not going to be playing football. He’s not really keen on another loan, but Balogun is 100 percent a player to watch in the final weeks of the window. I expect potentially something to happen, a club to come in for him, but the figures being quoted at the moment are just too steep.”

What could be to come for Arsenal?

The Gunners are hoping for more transfer business before the window shuts.

The club are still in negotiations with Brentford for goalkeeper David Raya, with Mikel Arteta wanting to give current number one Aaron Ramsdale more competition. The Athletic reports that whilst the first offer was rejected, all parties are committed to completing the deal, and the opening offer wasn't far from what the Bees deem acceptable.

The Gunners are set to lose a keeper this summer, with current backup Matt Turner close to sealing a move to Premier League side Nottingham Forest. Fabrizio Romano revealed that the American shot stopper was undergoing a medical today ahead of his £10m switch.

Arsenal are coming off the back of their Community Shield triumph on Sunday against Manchester City, and all focus is on preparing for their opening game of the season against Forest on Saturday August 12th.