Highlights

One Arsenal player in particular will be 'impatient' over his lack of opportunities to impress at Arsenal as speculation continues to mount over his future, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Is Folarin Balogun staying at Arsenal or leaving for a new challenge?

According to RMC Sport via METRO, Balogun is attracting interest from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco and they are believed to have seen a bid of around £34 million rejected for the USA international.

Monaco see Balogun as a 'priority' signing and intend to return with a better offer for the New York-born forward and they also have an 'agreement in principle' with the 22-year-old.

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Marseille, Monaco and RB Leipzig have all signalled their interest in Balogun this window; however, his £50 million asking price has been a bridge too far for his interested suitors so far, as per The Daily Express.

In all likelihood, Arsenal will be keen to see a bidding war commence in order to drag up the fee that they could potentially accumulate for Balogun as Mikel Arteta looks to invest in further summer additions.

Of course, Balogun enjoyed a breakthrough campaign on loan at Stade de Reims last term, registering 22 goals and three assists in 39 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard are capable of playing through the middle for Arsenal and it looks like first-team opportunities will be hard to come by for Balogun at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown thinks that Balogun will be becoming 'impatient' with regard to his playing chances at Arsenal.

Brown told FFC: "We don't yet know really how desperate Balogun is to leave. I mean, little hints on social media and comments from his people, I don't think, should suggest too much. He's clearly impatient, he clearly wants to play for Arsenal and he clearly thinks he's ready.

"He doesn't want to go out on loan again; those things are all understandable, but they're also solvable with the right words in his ear and an arm around his shoulder, so it will be how he responds really to what goes on over the next few weeks in preseason I think, well, over the next week, essentially."

What next for Arsenal?

David Raya is now set to join Arsenal, which may not go down too well with Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal look to have beaten off competition from rivals Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United to land one of their long-term targets, who they previously tried to sign in 2020.

Focusing on departures is likely to come next for Mikel Arteta as he aims to streamline his squad and Kieran Tierney is wanted by La Liga side Real Sociedad on loan, according to Telegraph Sport.

On the other hand, Arsenal are unwilling to terminate the contract of forgotten man Nicolas Pepe despite pressure from his agency as they want to recoup some of the £72 million fee they paid for the Ivorian back in 2019, as per The Daily Express.