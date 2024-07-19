A £25m forward who drew comparisons to Neymar earlier in his career has agreed to join West Ham United, according to a new report.

West Ham transfer rumours

The Irons have been relatively productive so far in the transfer market ahead of Julen Lopetegui’s first season in charge at the London Stadium, with three new signings made and a number of departures secured.

Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme was the first addition of the Lopetegui era from Palmeiras and was followed by experienced goalkeeper Wes Foderingham who joined on a free transfer after his contract expired at Sheffield United. The latest signing was Max Kilman from Wolves in a £40m deal, reuniting with Lopetegui in the process.

In regards to exits, the Hammers have received fees for four players - Flynn Downes, Said Benrahma, Thilo Kehrer and Nathan Trott who have joined Southampton, Lyon, Monaco and FC Copenhagen respectively.

Now, attention appears to be on more additions both at the back and in attack. Reports have suggested that West Ham have agreed a loan with an option-to-buy deal for defender Jean-Clair Todibo, however, he has his heart set on a move to Juventus.

In the final third, a £25m offer has been submitted for Alexander Sorloth, who is currently plying his trade at Villarreal. Another forward to be heavily linked is Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson. There were claims that the Hammers opened preliminary talks to sign the 24-year-old, valued at £25m, and there has now been a further update.

Nelson agrees to leave Arsenal for West Ham

According to TEAMtalk, Nelson has agreed to join West Ham, who are currently in pole position to seal a deal ahead of Crystal Palace. The report claims that Nelson has said “yes” to the Irons, who are pushing to seal a deal by the end of the week. A long-term offer is on the table for Nelson at the London Stadium, where he will get the opportunity to play regular first-team football, something which has been a major factor in his decision.

There have been positive conversations between West Ham officials and Nelson, who could even sign in time to join the team on their pre-season tour of the USA.

Former Arsenal star Martin Keown compared Nelson to Brazil superstar Neymar after a Europa League game against BATE Borisov when Nelson was 17 years of age. "Touches you'd associate with Neymar. 17 years of age! It's quite phenomenal, the ability this boy has."

In total, Nelson has gone on to make 89 senior appearances for the Gunners, winning four games against West Ham, but by the looks of it, he could soon be a Hammers player capable of turning out on either wing or even in an attacking midfield role, versatility in the final third which may appeal to Lopetegui.