Arsenal’s business is not rumoured to be finished yet in the transfer window, with the Gunners linked to midfielder Gabri Veiga throughout the summer.

Mikel Arteta stated during the club’s pre-season tour that there is “still time to do things”, hinting that he could spend additional amounts to the £210m already spent by the north Londoners so far.

Could Arsenal sign Gabri Veiga?

Celta Vigo starlet Veiga has been mentioned alongside the Gunners since February, however, speculation has grown throughout the summer following the conclusion of the 2022/23 calendar.

As reported by French outlet L’Equipe last week, the 21-year-old is not of interest to Paris Saint-Germain, with Arsenal named as one of the clubs ‘fighting’ for his signature.

The report claims that there’s an all-London tussle ongoing for the midfielder, with Tottenham and Chelsea also eyeing the talent, who has a €40m (£34m) release clause in place in Spain.

How good is Gabri Veiga?

Lauded as a “sensation” by members of the media, the midfielder has cemented himself as one of La Liga’s most promising stars for his contribution to Celta Vigo’s side.

In the 2022/23 campaign, the Porrino-born gem contributed to 15 goals in La Liga, scoring 11 and assisting four in a dominant individual term from central midfield.

Highlighted as a ‘box-to-box’ midfielder by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 21-year-old bears some similarities to former Arsenal hero Jack Wilshere, who the club could imitate by signing the Spaniard.

Opting to retire from the game at just 30-years-old, the Englishman had a sensational start to his career that was ultimately plagued by injury which forced him to call it quits so early to take on a coaching role.

Now acting as head coach to Arsenal’s U18s, the Stevenage-born ace remains an integral part of things in north London, however, his playing days are missed in the sense of his understanding of the club’s culture and his combative yet classy nature.

Wilshere recorded his highest match total of 31 appearances in the Premier League back in the 2010/11 season for the Gunners, in which he displayed his innate talent in central midfield.

That term, the former England international showcased his complete skill set in the engine room, averaging 1.7 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game, as well as contributing offensively with 1.7 key passes per match, having a hand in four goals, via WhoScored.

Similar numbers have been hit by Veiga last season in La Liga, who averaged 1.10 key passes and 1.69 tackles per 90 for his club, suggesting that he could emulate Wilshere's spark when in his youth at the Emirates.

The Englishman was a strong carrier of the ball, which is a strength possessed by the La Liga gem, who averaged 2.67 progressive carries per 90 in the league last campaign, reinforcing the likeness between the two.

Hailed as “highly talented” by Kulig, the 21-year-old could be a player that could encapsulate the traits lauded by the north Londoners in relation to Wilshere’s hopeful career.

A player influential in the final third, Arteta could land another goal-scoring threat to his midfield, which has been significantly bolstered already this summer with the £105m capture of Declan Rice from West Ham.