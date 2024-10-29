A member of the Arsenal squad, who manager Mikel Arteta has described as "very important", could be open to leaving the Emirates as La Liga giants Atletico Madrid express an interest in signing him.

Players linked with Arsenal exit in 2025

There are a few Gunners stars who could be set for the exit door at the turn of the year or next summer, despite Arteta having to deal with limited options due to injuries which have blighted his squad.

Uncertainty revolves around the futures of both Jorginho and Thomas Partey, which stands out as a key issue that sporting director Edu Gaspar needs to address before their respective contracts expire in 2025.

Partey in particular has impressed as a mainstay for Arsenal amid their injury crisis, showing that he's still more than capable of contributing to Arsenal's quest to win a first Premier League title in 21 years, and he put in a solid showing at right-back during their 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4

Conflicting reports have surfaced regarding the £200,000-per-week Ghanaian's future in recent months. Some media sources claim Arsenal are keen to tie down Partey with a new contract, while others believe Partey is certain to leave north London next year.

Meanwhile, there are claims Arsenal could decide to sell Takehiro Tomiyasu, with the Japan international proving unreliable in terms of fitness and Edu prepared to cut his losses as soon as January. Poland defender Jakub Kiwior is expected to leave Arsenal as well, and the writing is on the wall for exit-bound Kieran Tierney who appears destined to find a new club next year.

Tierney has accepted that Arsenal want to sell him, with the former Celtic star still attempting to come back from a hamstring injury which has kept him out since Euro 2024.

One of the bigger names who Edu may well part company with at some point in the near future is out-of-form striker Gabriel Jesus. He's yet to score a single goal in all competitions this season and has unfortunately not made the desired impact when called upon by Arteta.

This has led to speculation over his future, and Spanish media now claim Atletico Madrid could look to take advantage of the situation.

Gabriel Jesus open to leaving as Atletico Madrid express interest

According to a report, Atletico Madrid are expressing an interest in signing Jesus from Arsenal, and the Brazil international could "welcome a change of scenery".

Simeone and co are being forced to contemplate a future without Antoine Griezmann, with Jesus emerging as a potential replacement for the 33-year-old who recently drew the curtain on a memorable international career with France.

It is unclear whether this could happen in January, or whether Atletico would have to wait until next summer, but Jesus' contract isn't set to expire until 2027 - giving Edu and co plenty of strength in possible negotiations to demand a reasonable fee.

Despite the South American's lack of potency in the final third lately, Arteta has called Jesus a "very important" member of the squad.