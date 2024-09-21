Mikel Arteta could now drop a big-name member of his Arsenal team for their looming blockbuster clash against Premier League title rivals Man City.

Arteta dealt selection headache for Arsenal before Man City

The Gunners have come through a tough week unbeaten, clinching a North London Derby win away to Tottenham last weekend before holding Europa League champions Atalanta to a 0-0 draw in Bergamo on Thursday.

Arsenal did well to cope without star midfielder and club captain Martin Odegaard against Tottenham, but his absence was a bit more noticeable in the Champions League, as Arteta's side struggled to impose their usual attacking flair.

It took an absolutely outstanding double-save from goalkeeper David Raya to ensure that they did not leave Italy empty-handed, and it is likely to be one of the best pieces of shot-stopping you'll ever see.

During the encounter, Arteta fielded striker Gabriel Jesus up front in place of usual option Kai Havertz, despite the German thriving in that role for the best part of 12 months.

Odegaard will be sidelined for weeks after sustaining ankle ligament damage during the international break, and Arteta can't call upon Mikel Merino to fill the numbers in midfield either, with the Spaniard also set to be absent for a while after fracturing his shoulder in training.

Martin Odegaard's all-time stats for Arsenal Appearances 156 Goals 35 Assists 25 Yellow cards 12 Red cards 0 Minutes played 12,108

Against Tottenham, Arteta opted to play a 4-4-2 formation with both Leandro Trossard and Havertz leading the line, so that could be an option for the Arsenal boss as he ponders how best to set up his Premier League title chasers.

"We’ve been preparing for this since pre-season," said Arteta on Arsenal's hectic fixture schedule lately.

"Obviously, we knew the schedule and we knew that it’s extremely rare to play in these conditions with three massive away games in six days, but it was what it was so we have prepared for that, both physically, mentally and tactically. We’re making sure that everyone is ready for it, because we’re going to need them, especially with the injuries that we had from the international break."

Arteta likely to drop Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus for Man City

According to GiveMeSport, Arteta has already made a decision on Jesus, and whether the Brazilian will start right from the off against his former club.

It is believed Jesus is likely to be dropped against Man City, with his carelessness in retaining possession against Atalanta set to be a crucial factor in this, as Arsenal look to go toe-to-toe with Pep Guardiola's Tika-Taka masters at the Etihad.

The £265,000-per-week striker was given the captain's armband against Atalanta, but was hauled off early in the second half after proving ineffective against Gian Piero Gasperini's men.

Arteta is apparently poised to name Jesus on the substitute's bench tomorrow, so it remains to be seen whether the Spaniard will play Raheem Sterling up front or return Havertz to his preferred forward role.