Arsenal travel to face Everton at Goodison Park soon in a Premier League fixture that is steeped in history. If fit, Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus could make the difference for the Gunners when they visit Merseyside.

We at Football FanCast have looked into the history of the fixture to find out exactly what you can expect from Jesus against Everton.

What is Gabriel Jesus' goal record against Everton?

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus

Everton will be sick of the sight of Gabriel Jesus given his exploits against them as a Manchester City player. He has come up against the Toffees in 9 Premier League games, as well as 1 FA Cup clash, and has found the back of the net 8 times.

Jesus failed to score in his first and last game against Everton as a Man City player but in back-to-back home clashes in between that, he contributed a brace in wins for Pep Guardiola’s side.

What is Gabriel Jesus' assist record against Everton?

Whilst Gabriel Jesus is renowned for his linkup play, goals are much easier to come by with his game than assists.

This shines through when you see that he has contributed just one assist against Everton. Jesus assisted Portuguese international Bernardo Silva in a 3-1 win away from home in the 2020/21 season.

How many goal contributions does Gabriel Jesus have against Everton?

Adding together Gabriel Jesus’ goal tally and assist tally when he has come up against Everton rounds out nicely at a goal contribution every game, with 10 goal contributions in 10 games.

Only once has the Brazilian failed to chip in on the attacking end against the side from Liverpool and that was in the early stages of his career in English top-flight, his first game against Everton in fact.

What is Gabriel Jesus' head-to-head record against Everton?

As has been previously alluded too, Jesus is yet to face Everton as an Arsenal player due to the injuries he has been faced within North London. This means that all ten of the games (in all competitions) that he has played against them came in the sky blue of Manchester City.

Given City’s dominance in the Premier League in the Pep Guardiola era, it is hardly surprising to see that they have often prevailed in this fixture. In the 10 games that Jesus has taken the field in, City won nine times and drew once.

What is Gabriel Jesus' record at Everton?

Six of the ten head-to-head clashes between Jesus and Everton have taken place at Goodison Park, including the one cup tie. Jesus’ only time dropping a point was actually at the Etihad as well which means that he has enjoyed a flawless win record when visiting Everton territory.

The Brazilian has scored three times and assisted once across the six wins in question and when you consider that one appearance was a 13-minute cameo, it becomes all the more impressive. From a team perspective, City have won by an aggregate of 14 goals to 3 in the away trips to Everton in which Jesus has featured, showing how they have flexed their muscles over the years.

Who has Gabriel Jesus scored the most goals against?

Jesus is actually very happy when playing against Everton as a matter of fact, if his goal record is anything to go by.

He has scored 8 goals against two different clubs, one of which is Everton and the other is Watford. He has played against the Toffees twice more than against the Hornets but still, Sean Dyche will be hoping that he doesn’t keep up this record and make Everton his most-scored-against team.

Who does Gabriel Jesus have the most goal contributions against?

He may have scored eight goals against both Everton and Watford but the 26-year-old has four assists against the latter and only one against the former. It is Watford, one of the Premier League yo-yo clubs who he has amassed the most goal contributions against and Everton aren’t even second.

It is instead their Merseyside rivals who have regularly faced Jesus’ wrath, Liverpool, against whom he has scored six times and added four assists on top of that. Leicester City and West Ham United are both in the mix for Jesus too with 9 and 8 goal contributions to their names respectively.

How many goals does Gabriel Jesus have in September?

Last September, Jesus appeared in three games for Arsenal. Two of which saw him play full 90s in the league against Manchester United and Brentford plus he was also brought off of the bench against FC Zurich in the Europa League. The Gunners beat Brentford 3-0 and after William Saliba gave them the lead, Jesus was the man to make it two. Interestingly though, the forward was booked in both of the PL outings in question.

What is Gabriel Jesus' overall Arsenal goal record?

In all competitions, whilst wearing the red and white of Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus has scored 11 goals at a rate of exactly one every three games. This record is across all competitions although the majority of this has of course taken place in the Premier League.

What is Gabriel Jesus’ overall Arsenal assist record?

Jesus’ assist numbers aren’t too far behind those of his goals, having contributed eight to the cause in 33 outings. Seven of these assists came in the Premier League but one came in the Europa League group stages for the Gunners, the Brazilian amassed 254 minutes in that competition.

When compared to his teammates, only two went above his seven in the Premier League. Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka joined him on seven whilst Leandro Trossard had 10 and who else but Bukayo Saka led the way with 11, adding to his 14, which was one of the tally of Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli.

What is Gabriel Jesus' Premier League goal record?

Jesus is sure to hit the 70-goal mark this season given that he currently sits on 69 across both his tenures with Man City and Arsenal in 186 games. The bulk of these, 58 to be exact, came whilst wearing the sky blue colours of the defending champions which is understandable given that he has played over six times as many league games for City.

Jesus is keeping very good company here at tied-67th in the all-time scoring charts of the Premier League. Alongside him are hardened midfielder Kevin Nolan, the highly controversial Luis Suarez and Marseille’s current striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.

What was Gabriel Jesus’ record last season?

Injuries are the story once again when it comes to discussing Gabriel Jesus. He was subbed off with an injury against Cameroon in the World Cup in early December and then didn’t play again until mid-March, where he managed just 13 minutes.

That being said, the forward still totalled 2,075 Premier League minutes with 24 of his 26 appearances in the competition being starts. He returned a very respectable 11 goals and six assists in that time and if it weren’t for his injuries, the Gunners’ pursuit of that elusive league title could have ended very differently.

Meanwhile, he contributed one assist across seven cup outings, six of these being in the Europa League as he featured in every group game.

What is Arsenal’s record against Everton?

Arsenal versus Everton is one of the most played fixtures in English football history with the pair both being mainstays in the landscape. In the first division they have met a total of 204 times, split equally with 102 on each’s home turf.

It isn't a major surprise that Arsenal have got the better of this fixture but Everton have still held their own to some extent. The Gunners have won just short of half of the outings with 100 whilst drawing 43 and then losing the other 61. Arsenal have a very strong home record in this fixture, having won 69, drawn 16 and losing 17.

What are Arsenal's recent results against Everton?

Arsenal’s last ten games against Everton may not read quite as expected with the Toffees actually getting the better of it. Everton have won half of the last 10 meetings with 5 as well as battling out a goalless draw to take the share of the lead here.

Going slightly further back to 2017/2018 and the Gunners put five past Everton both times with Welshman Aaron Ramsey bagging 4 times across those two fixtures. The last two Arsenal wins have seen them score 9 goals collectively as well, so they have the ability to put Everton to the sword, just not consistently enough.

When is Arsenal vs Everton?

Arsenal will visit Everton on Saturday 16th of September at 17:30 in front of the Sky Sports cameras in what will be a fascinating affair.

Alex Iwobi will once again be playing against his former club whilst it will also be the battle of the Ukrainian left-backs: Oleksandr Zinchenko wears the Arsenal red and Vitali Mykolenko wears the blue although neither has been a regular starter in the opening games of the season.

One battle we won’t be able to witness is between a newly signed Dutch duo after Jurrien Timber’s ACL injury against Nottingham Forest. Otherwise, he would have lined up against former Tottenham Hotspur loanee and fellow countryman Arnaut Danjuma.