Arsenal should have been awarded a penalty when Gabriel Jesus went down in the box in their defeat on Saturday, former referee Dermot Gallagher has claimed.

What happened to Gabriel Jesus?

The striker was brought down in the box by Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall in the second half, but received a booking for simulation rather than a penalty.

Arsenal would go on to lose the match 1-0, and this could have provided them with an opportunity to equalise.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Gallagher claimed that it was a foul on Jesus which should have resulted in a penalty, and a yellow card for Worrall.

"I think it's massive, massive risk," he stated.

"I think he gets penalised, you can't argue with that.

"If it was a penalty, would it have been a red card? Well, it wouldn't because the first criteria is the player has to be in control of the ball or able to control the ball. The ball is so far away from that he would never ever get a red card.

"I think it's a penalty."

How much of an impact did the decision have?

The result confirmed that Manchester City were the champions, but the title race was effectively over anyway, and with Arsenal guaranteed a second-placed finish, it did not make a difference in their league standings.

With the score at 1-0 when the incident took place, the game could have gone down a very different route. Arsenal dominated possession and took significantly more shots, but struggled to break down a stubborn Forest defence.

If they were awarded, and scored the penalty, they could have opened up the game more and even gone on to win it.

Forest winning three points confirmed their Premier League survival, and fans of Everton, Leicester City or Leeds United watching on may feel aggrieved that a result so significant in the relegation battle could have been different.

It is not the first time that refereeing or VAR errors have cost Arsenal points this season. Apologies were issued after it was deemed that Gabriel Martinelli's goal in their defeat at Old Trafford was incorrectly ruled out, whilst VAR came under significant scrutiny as a Brentford equaliser at the Emirates was allowed to stand, among other incidents.

Although the result will not cause too much anger given how the season has panned out, Mikel Arteta may feel frustrated at yet another call not going his side's way.