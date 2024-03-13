And breathe. That was all a bit stressful wasn't it?

Arsenal are finally through to the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years after last night's thriller, but they sure did it the hard way.

After 210 minutes of football and nothing to separate the Gunners and Porto, it came down to the cruellest of deciders: a penalty shootout.

However, while Arsenal teams of old might have wilted under the pressure, Mikel Arteta's side stood firm, and thanks to a brilliant showing from David Raya, the dream lives on.

David Raya's performance in numbers

While it was an entertaining game to watch - if a little chaotic - there weren't many impressive displays from either team's attacking players, aside from perhaps Martin Odegaard who assisted Leandro Trossard's opener. So, Raya's heroics have rightfully taken centre stage.

The on-loan Brentford man looked completely calm in the 90 and calmer still in extra time and topped it all off by saving two of the dragões' four spot kicks to win the game for the north Londoners and send the Emirates potty.

So impressive was the Spaniard's performance that GOAL's Matt O'Connor-Simpson awarded him a 10/10 on the night, writing that he 'radiated composure to the rest of the back four' and was 'heroic in the shootout.'

The 28-year-old's statistics from the game make for impressive reading as well. In his 120 minutes of action, he made one save from inside the penalty area, saved two penalties, took 54 touches, made one high claim, played nine long balls, made one clearance, and was successful in both of his runouts.

David Raya's game in numbers Minutes 120 Saves 3 Saves Inside the Box 1 Penalty Saves 2 Touches 54 High Claims 1 Long Balls (Completed) 20(9) Clearances 1 Runouts (Successful) 2 (2) All Stats via Sofascore

In all, the Barcelona-born shot-stopper's performance was thoroughly impressive, and while he is fully deserving of the spotlight, another one of his teammates should also be recognised.

Gabriel Magalhães' performance in numbers

Yes, while Raya won the tie for Arsenal with his superb saves in the shootout, it was Gabriel Magalhães' brilliant efforts just in front of him that limited the Portuguese side to just three shots on target last night.

The former LOSC Lille ace looked just as calm as his colleague between the sticks, and while he wasn't much of a threat on set pieces, his work in his own half was just as essential.

O'Connor-Simpson shared this sentiment, awarding the Brazilian a 7/10 on the night and claiming that he 'made a couple of important interventions' and was 'more comfortable in possession than his defensive partner.'

Gabriel's game in numbers Minutes 120 Clearances 3 Shots Blocked 1 Tackles 2 Touches 95 Accurate Passes 75/83 (90%) Duels (Won) 7 (4) Interceptions 1 Dribbled Past 0 All Stats via Sofascore

While that might sound a bit over the top, it's an opinion backed up by the 26-year-old's statistics. In his 120 minutes of action, the 6 foot 3 titan made three clearances, blocked one shot, made two tackles, took 95 touches, was accurate with 90% of his passes, won four of his seven duels, made one interception, and wasn't dribbled past.

Only his defensive colleagues, Ben White and William Saliba, had more touches of any player on the field, while only the latter could manage more accurate passes than Gabriel during the contest.

Ultimately, while it wasn't a vintage showing from the Gunners' front line or midfield, the team found a way to get through, and for the first time in 14 years, the Emirates faithful have a Champions League quarter final to look forward to.