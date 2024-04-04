It was far from a vintage Arsenal display last night, but the Gunners did their job and are back atop the Premier League table - for now, anyway.

With an eye to the slew of incredibly imposing games on the horizon, Mikel Arteta made sweeping changes to his title-chasing side against Luton Town.

Declan Rice, Gabriel Jesus, Jorginho and Jakub Kiwior were all on the bench, and Bukayo Saka wasn't even in the squad.

It wasn't a dreadful performance from the north Londoners, but it would be fair to say that the peripheral players didn't make the best arguments for their further inclusion, bar Emile Smith Rowe, that is.

Emile Smith Rowe's performance in numbers

It was a big night for the Hale End graduate, as before kick-off, he had only made three starts this season, the last one coming back in January against Nottingham Forest. However, from the way he played, you'd never have known.

The Croydon-born gem was everywhere last night, helping break up attacks in his own third of the pitch and playing key passes at the business end, including the ball that crashed into Daiki Hashioka's path for the own goal.

His performance clearly left an impression on the Standard's Simon Collings, as the journalist awarded the midfielder an 8/10 on the night, writing that he 'had a big hand in both the opening goals' and 'played like a man with a point to prove.'

This is an opinion backed up by the 6 foot star's individual statistics from the night. In his 85 minutes of action, the fan favourite registered an expected goals figure of 0.26, took 55 touches, played two key passes, had a shot on and off target, made one clearance, two interceptions, one tackle and lost possession just eight times.

Smith Rowe's game vs Luton in numbers Minutes 85' Expected Goals 0.26 Touches 55 Key Passes 2 Shots on Target 1 Shots off Target 1 Clearances 1 Interceptions 2 Tackles 1 Lost Possession 8 All Stats via Sofascore

In all, it was a showing that should, and likely will, bring him more opportunities in the first team, although there was another starter last night who was arguably even better.

Gabriel Magalhães' performance in numbers

The other starter in question is the indisputably brilliant Gabriel Magalhães.

The former LOSC Lille man has finally started to get the recognition he deserves in recent months, and his performance against the Hatters last night was another example of just how brutally effective he is at the back for Arteta's steely defensive unit.

Although his attacking teammates' performance on the night was not particularly impressive, the visitors never looked like scoring, largely thanks to the 26-year-old's efforts.

The 6 foot 3 titan swiftly dealt with every ball over the top, every attempted through ball, and every hopeful run made by Luton's frontline, and while Collings was impressed by what he saw, his 7/10 rating was too harsh.

For example, in his 94 minutes of action, the "absolutely unstoppable" colossus, as talent scout Jacek Kulig described him, made four clearances, one interception, three tackles, blocked one shot, won two fouls, committed just one himself, took 81 touches, and won nine duels.

Gabriel's game vs Luton in numbers Minutes 94' Touches 81 Clearances 4 Interceptions 1 Tackles 3 Shots Blocked 1 Fouls Won 2 Fouls 1 Duels Won 9 All Stats via Sofascore

Ultimately, it was an excellent defensive display that further solidified his already rock-solid position as one of the most crucial members of Arteta's starting lineup and deserves just as much, if not more, praise as Smith Rowe's performance.