League leaders Arsenal held on to secure a vital point in what was a thrilling encounter against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday evening, with Mikel Arteta's men left thankful for some goalkeeping heroics from Aaron Ramsdale as they moved six points clear of rivals Manchester City at the summit.

It had looked set to be a rare routine outing on Merseyside for the Gunners as the visitors romped into a two-goal lead inside 28 minutes through Gabriel Martinelli and compatriot Gabriel Jesus, before a clash involving Granit Xhaka and Trent Alexander-Arnold appeared to spring the home crowd into life.

Galvanised by that moment of conflict, Jurgen Klopp's side quickly struck back through Mohamed Salah's close-range effort, with the Reds then having a chance to draw level soon after the break, only for the Egyptian international to put his spot-kick wide.

With the north London outfit somewhat hanging on, up stepped long-term nemesis Roberto Firmino to eventually level things up, with the former Hoffenheim man having now scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 18 meetings between the two sides.

That equaliser looked set to spark a late winner for the home side at the death, albeit with that man Ramsdale denying Salah with a stunning diving save, before again thwarting Ibrahima Konate from point-blank range, among a catalogue of top-drawer saves.

The England international wasn't alone in having been a standout presence for Arteta and co, however, with towering defender, Gabriel, having also proven just why he is something of a "monster", as previously hailed by writer Jason Soutar.

How did Gabriel perform against Liverpool?

With the title hopefuls facing a relentless onslaught for much of the second half, the away side needed a dominant figure like Gabriel to take charge, with the 25-year-old doing just that as he did his upmost to keep the rampant Reds at bay.

As football.london's Kaya Kaynak noted, the former Lille ace was 'a rock once again at the back' having 'practically man-marked Salah while also playing centre back', with that a task that 'very few other defenders in the league could pull off.'

The £50k-per-week man's class was showcased by the fact that he won five of his nine total duels on the day, while also making seven clearances and blocking three shots as an indication of his determination not to concede.

The 6 foot 3 titan was also rather composed on the ball despite the pressurised nature of the situation as he lost possession on just six occasions from his 52 touches and recorded a solid 86% pass accuracy rate, remaining one of the few to keep a cool head amid the Anfield cauldron.

While the defender could have capped his day off with a late goal having headed an effort straight at fellow Brazilian, Alisson, he was still more than deserving of his 7.6 match rating, as per Sofascore - the second-best rating among his teammates.

It will, of course, be Ramsdale who claims the headlines, although the one-time Dinamo Zagreb loanee was also vitally important in claiming that hard-earned point.