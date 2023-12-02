Arsenal backed up their 6-0 demolition of Lens in midweek by coming through a nervy encounter against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League this afternoon at the Emirates.

The Gunners raced into a two-goal advantage courtesy of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard and the home supporters would be forgiven for thinking the club could repeat their midweek heroics and net five or six.

It didn’t work out that way, however, as the hosts couldn’t quite kill the game off and Matheus Cunha pulled a goal back against the run of play late on.

With both teams desperate to score again, Eddie Nketiah struck the post, but in the end all three points went to the side top of the table.

Reflecting on those vital three points, Mikel Arteta will be pleased with some big performances, especially from his trusted skipper, Odegaard.

Martin Odegaard’s game in numbers vs Wolves

The captain led his club to another crucial Premier League win to open up a four-point advantage at the summit of the table - albeit temporarily.

The 24-year-old shone for the Gunners yet again, and he scored his fourth top-flight goal of the campaign to give the club some breathing space during the tie.

The Norwegian also managed to create three big chances during the match, alongside playing six key passes in what was a display full of attacking intent.

On another day, Arsenal may have scored another few goals, but they will be content with three points and while Odegaard was excellent, it was a Hale End graduate who shone the brightest – Saka.

Bukayo Saka’s game vs Wolves in numbers

The winger netted his fifth league goal with a well-taken effort against the Old Gold and in the process, he became just the second player to score or assist in ten different Premier League matches this season alongside Mohamed Salah.

Saka was in sublime form and - following a goal and assist against Lens - his confidence was clearly high as the winger made four key passes and took a total of three shots during the clash.

The Englishman’s eagerness to get forward came at a cost, however, as he lost possession a staggering 23 times in all during the game, yet his creativity and attacking threat clearly made up for this in abundance.

The youngster was also keen on helping out defensively as he made two tackles and one interception, while he also won seven out of his 16 total duels.

The talented winger is swiftly becoming one of the finest in the continent for his position and playing regularly in the Champions League is making a big difference.

If Arteta aims to win the league title this season, keeping Saka fit and healthy will be his number-one priority, that’s for sure.

There is no doubt he is on his way towards legendary status, especially if he can lead the club to some sort of silverware over the next couple of seasons.

If they keep grinding out important wins and piling pressure on the teams sitting below them in the league table, could this year end a 20-year Premier League title drought?

Only time will tell.