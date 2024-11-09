Arsenal have opened talks with the representatives of an "exciting" forward, who is said to be one of the most sought-after players in Europe.

Latest Arsenal transfer news

The Gunners are clearly keen on bolstering their attacking options as we approach the January transfer window, with Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Šeško recently being named as potential targets for Mikel Arteta. Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran is also on Arteta's radar, with reports suggesting a bid of £46m has already been knocked back, highlighting the manager's desire to strengthen his frontline after a mixed start to the campaign.

Arsenal fan and YouTuber Joel Beya has also echoed this sentiment, insisting the club urgently need to sign a striker if they are to compete for major honours this season, with Kai Havertz now without a goal in his last three Premier League appearances.

The north London club have long been reliant on Bukayo Saka to weigh in with goals and assists, with the England international appearing in every single Premier League game during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns as well as 35 of 38 fixtures last term.

The 23-year-old has made a solid start to the current season too, averaging more than one goal contribution per-game in the Premier League, but there are now indications that Arteta is looking to bring in a back-up option on the right flank.

Arsenal keen on Geovany Quenda

According to reports from Spain, the Gunners have already opened talks with the representatives of Sporting CP youngster Geovany Quenda, who is described as a 'revelation' and one of the most sought-after players in Europe.

However, there may be stiff competition for the 17-year-old's signature, as there are a number of other Premier League clubs in the race, including Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea. Despite the £84m release clause included in Quenda's contract, Arsenal - and the other suitors - are willing to spend big to get a deal over the line, as they are aware of the enormous talent that he possesses.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has waxed lyrical about the starlet in the past, describing him as "one of the most exciting talents in Portugal", and he has since gone on to impress considerably at senior level. The Bissau-born ace scored a stunning goal for Sporting against Porto in the Super Cup prior to the ongoing season, making it 3-0 to the reigning Portuguese champions, although they remarkably went on to lose 4-3.

Since then, the Sporting academy graduate has gone on to establish himself in the first team, chalking up 10 appearances in the league so far this season, which is an impressive feat given that he is still only 17 years old.

Arsenal may already have their own star boy in Saka, however Quenda is clearly showing signs that he could go on to be a top player at the highest level, so it is exciting they are in the mix for his signature.

However, Arteta's priority in the January transfer window should be a new striker, given that Havertz has hardly been prolific in front of goal this season.