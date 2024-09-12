Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been handed an injury boost ahead of his side's all-important north London derby clash away to Tottenham this weekend.

Arteta dealt Arsenal selection headache with key players absent

Following the international break, Arsenal return to action imminently, with Arteta and the squad preparing to face-off against their fierce cross-city rivals on Sunday.

The manager will be very keen to get back to winning ways after agreeing to a new three year deal at the Emirates to extend his stay until 2027, but he faces mounting obstacles to overcome in his preparation for a tough trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Star midfielder Declan Rice is a confirmed absentee against Spurs through suspension, having controversially been sent off against Brighton for two bookable offences, with fellow midfielder and summer signing Mikel Merino also set to miss Tottenham as he is out for nearly two months with a shoulder injury.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham (away) September 15 Man City (away) September 22 Leicester City (home) September 28 Southampton (home) October 5 Bournemouth (away) October 19

Arsenal's shortage in that area means Arteta is reportedly planning to drop Kai Havertz back into midfield, with new arrival Raheem Sterling a candidate to play their false-nine role in the German's stead.

If absences for Merino and Rice weren't bad enough for the Gunners, defender Riccardo Calafiori is a real doubt for the North London Derby as well, after the centre-back sustained a calf injury during Italy's 3-1 UEFA Nations League win over France.

The most worrying injury blow, though, has come in the form of club captain Martin Odegaard. The Norway star was forced off in his country's 2-1 win over Austria on Monday, and needed medical staff to assist him in walking off the pitch as he couldn't bear weight on his ankle.

The 25-year-old has since returned to Arsenal, and was pictured boarding a plane to London on crutches. Reports in England have now shared that Odegaard is expected to be out for at least three weeks, dealing a hammer blow to Arteta as he gears up for crucial fixtures against Tottenham, Atalanta in the Champions League and Man City away.

Arteta handed Arsenal injury boost as Gabriel Jesus returns

Journalist John Cross, in a piece for The Mirror this week, has shared some much-needed good news out of London Colney - with £265,000-per-week striker Gabriel Jesus looking ready to be available for selection.

As per their information, Jesus could be set to return from injury for Arsenal against Tottenham, so Arteta will at least have the Brazil international to call upon in the wake of his many casualties this weekend.

The former Man City star has played just five Premier League minutes so far this season, which came during Arsenal's 2-0 opening weekend victory over Wolves, missing their last two top flight games with a groin injury.

Jesus' experience and quality will be a real asset for Arteta, as the head coach ponders how best to set up his team against Ange Postecoglou's Lilywhites.