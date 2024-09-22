Over three months away from the January transfer window, Arsenal chiefs have reportedly already given the green light for one player to seal his exit away from North London.

Arsenal transfer news

The Gunners were a difficult side to judge in the summer transfer window. They were in no position to panic after two unsuccessful title charges in a row, with Mikel Arteta's project beginning to impress more and more, but it wouldn't be absurd to suggest that they needed an out-and-out goalscorer.

Their occasional blunt nature going forward without a real killer in front of goal has been Arsenal's one point of weakness, yet even after the summer, they remain without a boost in that department.

Instead, those in North London strengthened elsewhere with Riccardo Calafiori surely now completing Arteta's defensive options and Mikel Merino arriving to provide backup for Declan Rice in midfield, before Raheem Sterling joined on loan in a shock move from Chelsea.

As things stand, it's been business as usual after those arrivals too. Arteta's side once again look like Manchester City's closest challengers in an attempt to stop the Citizens from winning a stunning fifth Premier League title on the bounce. When January arrives, however, they may need to complete that task without one want-away player.

According to CalcioMercato via Sport Witness, Arsenal chiefs have now given the green light for Takehiro Tomiyasu to depart in the January transfer window, with Juventus reportedly preparing an approach. Ready to leave The Emirates after three years at the club, Tomiyasu will be granted his exit if the likes of Juventus match his reported €20m (£17m) valuation set by the Gunners.

An exit certainly makes sense following the arrival of Calafiori and the return of Jurrien Timber, but that will not take away from the solid job that the defender completed during his time at the club.

Right time for "popular" Tomiyasu to leave Arsenal

Tomiyasu's potential January exit is one that could suit all parties. Arsenal are no longer in desperate need of the full-back's services, whilst he seems ready for a new challenge and well aware of his place in the pecking order. With recent injury woes too, the Japan international is far from guaranteed a place in Arteta's side when he does return to full fitness, such is the depth of competition at The Emirates.

Although he's likely bidding farewell to the 25-year-old in either January or next summer, Arteta has been full of praise for Tomiyasu throughout his time at Arsenal, previously telling the club's official website: "I love him. Everybody loves him. He’s one of the most popular in the dressing room. You can see the reaction of his team-mates towards him.

"They wanted him there at the front, enjoying it. He’s always very reserved and always doing things for the rest of the boys. He’s a fantastic player for the team."

All good things must come to an end, however, and 2025 represents the perfect time for Tomiyasu to swap North London for elsewhere around European football.