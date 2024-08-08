Arsenal and sporting director Edu Gaspar have given a European club the opportunity to sign a "top level" member of Mikel Arteta's squad, with the transfer now totally down to them and whether they pursue it.

Players who could leave Arsenal after Emile Smith-Rowe

The most high-profile exit at Arsenal this summer, at least so far, has been midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe's £35 million transfer to Fulham.

The Hale End academy graduate, who made just 13 Premier League appearances, thanks partly due to reoccurring fitness issues, joined Fulham last week for what is their club-record transfer fee.

According to some reports, Arteta would've ideally liked to keep Smith-Rowe, but the competition in Arsenal's squad means it wasn't a foregone conclusion that he'd get more opportunities next term.

Smith Rowe's Arsenal stats (all competitions) Stat Total Appearances 115 Goals 18 Assists 13 Yellow cards 2 Red cards 0 Minutes played 5,846 (via Transfermarkt)

After Smith-Rowe, a few more Arsenal players would well be sold by Arteta and Edu. Indeed, uncertainty surrounds the future of Reiss Nelson, while the likes of Kieran Tierney, Aaron Ramsdale, Jakub Kiwior and Thomas Partey have also been linked with departures in recent weeks.

There is also the matter of striker Eddie Nketiah, who's recently attracted serious interest from Ligue 1 side Marseille. The former Leeds United loanee scored six goals across 37 cameos in all competitions last season, but found himself coming off the bench more often than not when he did feature.

Marseille handed fresh chance to sign Nketiah from Arsenal

Nketiah reportedly agreed personal terms with Marseille a while ago, but club-to-club talks haven't exactly been smooth sailing. There remains a gap in valuation, but Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna now believes that Arsenal are prepared to soften their demands for the Englishman.

Indeed, it is believed that Arsenal have reopened the door for Marseille to sign Nketiah as a result.

Called a "top-level" player by Arteta, the £100,000-per-week player has also been praised for his work rate and attitude by those who've trained him.

"One of the best athletes we’ve got on our books in terms of his attitude and commitment,” said Athletic Development Club director Chris Varnavas to ESPN via talkSPORT.

“He’s just on another level. His goal was to build a bit of muscle, build some strength, improving his overall athleticism so his strength, his speed, his power. We sat down with the family, with himself, we put a plan together. What we do in the gym, can we transfer it to the pitch? That’s the most important thing.

"What I like about Eddie is he is very humble. He takes his instructions really well. Even when he first came to us, when he was around the first team but maybe on the bench here and there, he had that inner belief in himself that he could be Arsenal’s main striker. He never doubted his self-worth.”