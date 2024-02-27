Arsenal have been handed a boost in their chase for Napoli star striker Victor Osimhen as an "encouraging" update comes out of Hale End.

Edu and Arteta want world-class centre-forward at Arsenal

The Gunners are playing some of their best-attacking football in years right now, scoring 25 goals in their last six Premier League games as they battle Man City and Liverpool for a first domestic crown in 20 years.

Arsenal's imperious attacking displays since the turn of the year have re-invigorated hope they can still pip both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp to the Premier League title, but the club's flurry of goals hasn't stopped them being linked with new strikers.

Indeed, it is widely reported that Brentford star Ivan Toney is still on Arsenal's radar heading into the summer, while there have also been some links with Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen's best games for Napoli this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Frosinone 1-3 Napoli 8.46 Napoli 2-0 Sassuolo 7.62 Napoli 2-0 Cagliari 7.60 Napoli 4-1 Udinese 7.36 Cagliari 1-1 Udinese 7.26

The Nigeria international put pen to paper on a new deal at Napoli in recent months, but the contract is thought to include a release clause of around £112 million.

Osimhen could be one of the biggest talking points of this summer, as he receives growing interest from England after a succession of campaigns hitting double figures in Naples.

Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs interested in signing the 25-year-old later this year, with Emirates Stadium chiefs on the lookout for world-class attackers.

Journalist Ben Jacobs, sharing his own update on this to GiveMeSport, says don't rule out Arsenal in the race for Osimhen despite Chelsea's very serious interest - going on to share some encouragement.

“We still can't rule out Arsenal in the race for Osimhen," said Jacobs.

"It’s also true that PSG have Osimhen very, very high on their list of targets and can move in the market because they will free up money due to Kylian Mbappe’s departure. I'm still told by sources that Osimhen’s priority is the Premier League, which is encouraging for Chelsea and Arsenal. He would be looking for about £250,000 per week, which Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG would all be happy to pay.”

Osimhen has bagged eight goals and two assists in just 14 league appearances this season, with Italy legend and former Roma captain Francesco Totti calling the African ace Serie A's best striker.

"The strongest striker in Serie A? Osimhen in my opinion," said Totti.

"First, because he scores, when he gets the ball, he scores. And then he makes himself available to the team. He's always in the right place at the right time.”

The former Lille marksman will almost certainly be a man in huge demand, and with the north Londoners happy to pay around £250,000-per-week for his services, it's clear how highly they rate him.