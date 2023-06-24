Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun is still attracting "interest" from clubs in the Premier League and abroad, reveals Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The interest in the young striker has intensified thanks to his excellent loan spell with Ligue 1 side Stade Reims last season.

Arsenal transfer news - What's the latest on Folarin Balogun

Alongside the player's impressive exploits in France last season, his much-publicised desire to be a starting number nine next year and opposition to playing second fiddle has increased the interest in him.

The most recent club to signal interest in the player is West Ham United, who have reportedly made the New York-born striker a priority signing in the Summer window, per FootballTransfers.

According to the report, the player has been discussed as a potential makeweight in the Declan Rice to Arsenal saga, a deal that could suit all parties involved.

Outside of the Premier League, Juventus are one of the possible destinations for the player.

Italian Journalist Rudy Galetti informed GiveMeSport that the Bianconeri could sign Balogun as a potential replacement for Dusan Vlahovic, who is said to be on Chelsea's list of potential summer transfers.

The price Arsenal are looking to get for their young star is reported to be around £35m, as per football.london.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Folarin Balogun and Arsenal?

Sheth highlighted the player's contract situation and informed GiveMeSport of the interest in the player from clubs both in and out of the Premier League.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think he's got two years left on his contract. If Arsenal do want to keep them, we've not heard of any noises of a new contract, so that one could move.

"I think his representatives do have interest in the player from the Premier League and from clubs abroad, including RB Leipzig as well, so keep an eye on that one."

How good was Folarin Balogun's season last year?

Whilst the player certainly had his fans and excitement surrounding him before his stint in Ligue 1, that year abroad has generated much of the current interest and hype around the player, and rightly so.

According to WhoScored, the player averaged an impressive rating of 6.90 across his 37 league games last season, scoring 21 goals and assisting a further two.

His underlying numbers are equally impressive and paint the picture of a player who could go on to be a star.

According to FBref, who compare players in a similar position across Europe's top five leagues, the dynamic forward is in the top 7% for non-penalty expected goals, the top 9% for total shots and the 19% for touches in the opposition's penalty area, all per 90.

With statistics like that, it's no surprise that Mikel Arteta heaped praise on him back in February, saying:

"When you look at the numbers and what he is doing, it's just incredible. It's very rare to see that. But he's got something special, that's why we decided to give him a long-term contract."

If the Gunners are set to cash in on their American wonderkid, they might regret it further down the line.