Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is set to depart the club, and a move to Bayer Leverkusen is nearly complete, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

What's the latest on Xhaka and Arsenal?

The Switzerland international has had his most productive season in an Arsenal shirt, notching up seven goals and seven assists in all competitions, but with one year left on his deal, all parties have decided to part ways.

He is closing in on a return to the Bundesliga, with Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen set to complete a deal for the 30-year-old.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano confirmed that the deal was nearing completion, with Arsenal set to receive around £13m for the midfielder.

"I can confirm now that talks are very advanced between Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen for Granit Xhaka, so Xhaka will leave Arsenal at the end of the season, and 90% he will become a Bayer Leverkusen player," he stated.

"They're just waiting to complete some of the final details. It's a €15m deal, so Arsenal will get €15m and also the player will get a four-year contract at Bayer Leverkusen. Everything is almost ready."

How much will Arsenal miss Xhaka?

Although he has been a divisive figure at times during his seven-year spell in north London, his performances this season have made him a popular figure among the media, and he has become a crucial part of the midfield three.

He was only omitted from the starting XI twice in the league this season, and Arsenal struggled in both games. They found themselves 2-0 down at home to Bournemouth before he was substituted on, and they fell to a damaging draw against Southampton when he was absent with illness.

The £120k-per-week star was described as "brilliant" earlier on this season, as his strong performances helped Arsenal sustain an unexpected title challenge throughout the campaign, and the club will need to replace him well.

There have been strong links with Declan Rice as well as Moises Caicedo, as two younger, robust midfielders who can replace both Xhaka's physical contributions and his leadership in the middle of the park.

Xhaka's leadership skills were praised earlier this season as he helped lead Arsenal to a derby victory away at rivals Tottenham Hotspur, and he may prove a tough figure to replace both on and off the pitch as one of the more vocal players in the squad.