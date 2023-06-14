Arsenal star Granit Xhaka is playing a "waiting game" as the north Londoners delay sanctioning his move to Germany, according to journalist Chris Wheatley.

Who could leave Arsenal this summer?

The Gunners and manager Mikel Arteta face a crucial summer, and with the domestic window now open, it is perhaps time they start making serious moves for their top transfer targets.

They could well be doing exactly that, according to reports, with West Ham's Declan Rice thought to be edging closer and closer to joining the north Londoners.

Arsenal are apparently willing to pay a British record transfer fee for the 24-year-old, but while this comes as good news for supporters, certain players will have to make way to balance the books.

January signing Jorginho has even been tipped with a return to Italy, while Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith Rowe, Nuno Tavares, Sambi Lokonga, Folarin Balogun, Nicolas Pepe, and, of course, long-serving star Xhaka could all depart (Goal).

Reports in the last few weeks have suggested that Xhaka's exit is a foregone conclusion, though according to reliable journalist Wheatley, his departure has been somewhat delayed.

Writing for 3 Added Minutes, the reporter claims he is playing a "waiting game" as Arsenal postpone sanctioning his exit to Leverkusen until they've officially sealed his replacement. This is because Edu and co do not wish to be in a weaker negotiating position for the likes of Rice.

Meanwhile, Wheatley adds an interesting bit of background on Xhaka and Arteta, claiming the Spaniard "reluctantly" gave the green-light for him to leave.

Who is Granit Xhaka?

The Switzerland international was pivotal for Arsenal during their title challenge last campaign, featuring among their most regularly-selected players weighing in with 14 top flight goal contributions (WhoScored).

Called a "revelation" by Gunners legend Nigel Winterburn, there is no doubt Xhaka's improvement over the years has endeared him to the hearts of Arsenal fans.

"Towards the end of last year, Mikel Arteta shifted him forward and he's been a revelation in that role," said Winterburn to FourFourTwo.

“From what I understand, he's a straight-shooter character within the dressing room and around the training ground. That little switch which Mikel Arteta introduced has been pivotal in the way that we've played at times.”

Xhaka's loss will be a sore one to take for Arteta, but with any luck the potential addition of Rice will do wonders to mask his departure.