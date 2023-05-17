Arsenal star Granit Xhaka wants a new challenge with Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen pushing to sign him this summer, according to reports.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Much has been made of who manager Mikel Arteta could bring in this summer to reinforce Arsenal's options and maintain their place among England's most elite sides.

The north Londoners' hopes of clinching a first Premier League title in nearly 20 years have been all but dashed after their 3-0 loss to Brighton last weekend, with Man City having the opportunity to be officially crowned on Sunday against Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola's side could seal the title with a win, making the prospect of an Arsenal parade seem more and more distant.

Preparing for next season is therefore imperative with sporting director Edu believed to be targeting central midfield stars, as well as additions further forward and a potential centre-back.

In terms of outgoings, there are a few Arsenal players who could depart the Emirates, with both Kieran Tierney and Xhaka being chief among them.

The latter star is attracting major Bundesliga interest from Leverkusen, and as his deal is set to expire in 2024, Arsenal may have to contemplate selling in the next two transfer windows or risk losing him for nothing.

The Swiss star has been a mainstay under Arteta this season, but according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, he is actually eyeing a move away.

He apparently wants a fresh challenge this year and Leverkusen are "pushing" for Xhaka's signature.

Plettenberg, sharing news from his sources, said on Twitter:

Who could Arsenal sign to replace Xhaka?

If the 30-year-old were to indeed depart this year, with the player being called "really important" by Arteta, he will be difficult to replace.

That being said, we believe West Ham star Declan Rice could be a sure-fire choice to succeed Xhaka, especially considering he is allegedly keen to join Arsenal.

Rice is also West Ham's best-performing player by average match rating in the top flight this season, making more interceptions per 90 than any other West Ham star (WhoScored).

The only caveat will be his asking price, as the Irons could demand as much as £120 million.